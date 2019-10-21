Educators, students, parents and other community members are invited to learn about resources for youths with disabilities at the free Monadnock Region Transition Fair at Keene State College Tuesday.
The event focuses on improving higher education and employment outcomes for these young adults. It will feature screenings of several short films by Concord filmmaker Dan Habib, which document the experiences of students with disabilities as they transition out of high school. Habib is also project director at the University of New Hampshire Institute on Disability.
Habib released his first documentary film, "Including Samuel," in 2007, which centered on his family’s fight for social and educational inclusion for their son, who has cerebral palsy. Last year, he released the film "Intelligent Lives," which examines societal understanding of intelligence and the history of intelligence testing in the United States through the experiences of three young adults with disabilities.
The short films to be screened Tuesday were made as companions to "Intelligent Lives."
One of them, "Garrett Shows: I'm in Charge," features ConVal Regional High School student Garrett Shows of Peterborough, 21, who will participate in a discussion with Habib after the screening.
The fair is scheduled for Tuesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Mabel Brown Room at Keene State College. More than 15 organizations, colleges and nonprofit groups will be in attendance, Habib said in an email. To register for the event, visit tiny.cc/Transition_Fair.