The proposal for Keene's latest strategic parking plan calls for additional pay stations downtown, as well as reigniting a long-standing conversation about constructing a new parking garage in the area.
The city council's Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee recently heard a presentation from Economic Development Director Med Kopczynski on the city's parking priorities for the coming years. Highlights of the proposal include earmarking funds for a parking garage feasibility study and economic analysis in fiscal year 2023 — with a potential construction date in 2029 or 2030 — and installing more parking pay stations as the city's stock of traditional meters becomes more difficult to maintain.
Kopczynski called the plan "a constantly evolving document" during the committee's meeting last Thursday. "And how we provide our services needs to evolve as the markets change," he said.
Some of the things the city needs to consider, Kopczynski said, are accommodating the changing demographics of Keene's downtown — which is seeing an increase in the need for residential and employee parking — and the downtown business cycle. He noted that businesses, especially restaurants, are often busiest after the city's parking enforcement officers are no longer out and about. He added that the city also will need to factor in charging stations for electric vehicles.
Building a new parking structure downtown has been an ongoing conversation in Keene for many years, and the city is exploring options for where to build one. Recently, the city has begun transitioning the Wells Street Garage into reserved parking, primarily for downtown residents and employees, according to the plan. This has limited the parking options for others.
Councilor Michael Remy questioned why the city would want to wait until 2029 to build a new garage when the issue exists right now. He asked whether the city could team up with private businesses in the community to bring it to fruition a bit quicker.
"I'd love to pursue options like that," City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said in response to Remy's question. "In fact we actually are talking with different organizations about potential locations and leasing out of the space to provide the revenue to pay for a potential bond. I know that 2029 is a long ways off, but one of the things we're doing with the management of the parking system, we're looking at utilizing the space that we have better. Because we really don't."
The city came to the conclusion a few years ago that Keene has enough spaces, Dragon explained, but many of them are underutilized. She said that as the city prepares to construct a garage in the long-term, its more short-term focus is to make the most of the resources it does have.
Councilor Bettina Chadbourne said that many of the city's developments over the years — including a recent change to downtown zoning codes that don't require residential units to include parking for apartments — are making it more and more necessary to build additional parking.
"Every decision we're making is pushing us to that point where we have to build a garage," she said.
As for the parking meters, a major issue is that the coin-operated meters are outdated, and the city is unable to find replacement parts when something breaks, according to the plan. However, Kopczynski said some people still prefer to pay for parking with coins, rather than digitally, and the city wants to have an option for them.
He said that installing more pay stations will allow people to pay the way they prefer. But he also said the use of "pay-by-app" spots is increasing and the city is considering using a second pay application to give consumers more choice.
Currently, the city operates 11 pay stations, which control 293 spaces total, and 514 spaces are controlled by traditional meters. Many of the pay stations are located in city lots, along with spots on Roxbury Plaza and Elm Street.
"We have not had any significant problems with pay stations since the touch screens have been put in and they have been programed correctly," Kopczynski said. "They proved to be very easy to use and very reliable. We would recommend an immediate trial of a pay station on Main Street in front of city hall and in other locations."
The recommendation before the committee last week was to accept the proposed parking plan as informational, which it voted unanimously to do. But prior to voting, Councilor Raleigh Ormerod questioned why the city wasn't taking more immediate action to install new pay stations.
Dragon supported said the city's plan is to incorporate some of these ideas into Keene's capital planning process along with working some of the required purchases into future budgets.
"I do think that having the pay station downtown in front of city hall as a potential location relatively soon, which is what we're planning to do, is a good next step for us," she said. "But having lived through a pay station conversation [in the past] here locally, I want to make sure we do it thoughtfully, and we have time to get input ... before we go into a more aggressive implementation of the program."
The full parking plan can be viewed in the FOP committee's Oct. 14 agenda.