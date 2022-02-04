City councilors voted Thursday to uphold Keene’s indoor mask mandate but directed municipal staff to continue simply informing the public of those rules, rather than enforcing them.
Citing data that indicate COVID-19 infections in the region are falling, multiple councilors said they hope to rescind the mask ordinance within a couple months.
The face-covering rules, which were enacted in December and must be reviewed by the council for possible termination at least every 60 days, have proven divisive even as authorities said this week no violators have been punished.
But while the issue has become a political lightning rod, At-Large Councilor Randy Filiault said Thursday the mask mandate — initially meant to blunt a COVID-19 surge and reduce strain on Cheshire Medical Center — is a matter of public health. With the positivity rate among COVID-19 tests at the hospital not yet under mid-December levels, Filiault urged councilors to keep the rules in place.
“Why on Earth would we rescind the ordinance when we haven’t gotten the numbers back to where they were before?” he said. “That makes no sense.”
Councilors voted 10-5 to extend the mask mandate. Those who would’ve repealed the measure were Kris Roberts (Ward 1), Thomas Powers (Ward 5), and At-Large Councilors Kate Bosley, Mike Giacomo and Mike Remy.
Still, the council voted overwhelmingly to hold off on actually enforcing the mandate, instead directing city staff to proceed with an ongoing public-awareness campaign.
The ordinance states that anyone not wearing a mask in an indoor public space is to receive verbal and written warnings for their first and second offenses, respectively. They are then to be fined $100 for a third offense and $250 for any subsequent infractions.
The rules penalize patrons who aren’t compliant, not the establishments, but they do obligate employees to wear masks and require that businesses “implement adequate measures” to inform people of the mandate.
Despite receiving more than two dozen reports of noncompliance, Keene police hadn’t penalized anyone for violating the mandate as of Tuesday, according to Chief Steven Russo. Instead, he said, authorities are spreading awareness of the new rules by giving copies of the ordinance or explaining its restrictions to anyone who faces a complaint.
Mayor George Hansel told the City Council Thursday he thinks having a public-education period has been helpful.
“You can’t just spring something like that on the public and on business owners,” he said, adding, though, that “we owe the staff some direction here on how to move forward.”
Before reinstating the mask mandate last year, councilors amended it to avoid punishing businesses and other private entities whose patrons refused to comply, saying it would be unfair to ask employees to enforce city policy — as the first mandate required.
Still, violating an ordinance that doesn’t otherwise specify a penalty is punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 under Keene’s municipal code. That means any businesses out of step with their mask-mandate obligations can be disciplined, City Attorney Tom Mullins said at the council meeting Thursday.
Keene officials thus launched the educational push, which has included contacting local businesses to make them aware of the penalties they could face, according to City Manager Elizabeth Dragon.
Dragon told councilors she feels it would be difficult to convince anyone else who doesn’t want to voluntarily wear a mask in public. But, she warned, punishing violators would mean also disciplining businesses if their employees are unmasked or they don’t inform customers of the rules.
“When you move to enforcement, it will need to be across the board,” she said. “… The way the ordinance is written, we can’t pick and choose who gets the penalties.”
Instead, the council voted 14-1 to continue with the public-awareness campaign, with only Ward 4 Councilor Catherine Workman opposed.
Holding off on enforcement will allow time for COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations to fall even further before councilors review the mask mandate again, Bosley and others argued.
New cases in New Hampshire dropped to a seven-day average of 1,093 on Wednesday, according to state health officials — down from a peak of nearly 3,700 last month.
Locally, the test-positivity rate at Cheshire Medical fell to 25.5 percent in late January, hospital officials announced recently. Though still above mid-December levels, that was the first decline the hospital has recorded in a month.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have also dipped in the state. As of Tuesday, 19 patients at Cheshire Medical had the respiratory disease — down slightly from last month.
Dr. Don Caruso, the hospital’s president and CEO, told The Sentinel earlier this week he thinks Keene’s mask mandate has helped reduce viral transmission. But until the test-positivity rate falls to around 10 or 15 percent, Caruso said those rules should remain in place.
Noting that the Keene hospital recently started offering monoclonal antibody treatment to certain COVID-19 outpatients, Bosley said Thursday night she feels the viral surge has peaked. To start enforcing the mask mandate now and “have the city be the bad guys,” she said, would risk dividing the community further.
“A lot of people in this town are doing the responsible thing, and I think we should just move forward,” she said.
