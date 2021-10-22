After pulling the plug on Cheshire TV earlier this year, Keene is exploring how to move forward with creating a new public access station.
During a presentation at Thursday night's city council meeting, Assistant City Manager and IT Director Rebecca Landry said officials are recommending that Keene work with local public schools to produce governmental and educational programming. After the meeting, Landry told The Sentinel that the city has also been in talks with several members of the public who are interested in producing their own content.
"We definitely are very excited about public content," she said. "We had people who were producing content before who came to us, and we pulled together a meeting with multiple people who have been producing content before. I think we all left the meeting excited about continuing to provide that opportunity."
Landry said she has been working with City Manager Elizabeth Dragon and City Clerk Patty Little during recent months to discuss the future of public access in the city. She explained that the city receives funding via a 3.5 percent franchise fee agreement that is collected by cable providers — Spectrum, in Keene's case — from their subscribes and then passed on to the local municipality, which in the past was used to fund CTV.
"The franchise fees are ... compensation for the use of public rights of way," Landry said. "The current franchise fee, in fiscal year '20, yielded $206,000 for the City of Keene."
She added that there no restrictions on how the money can be spent, with some communities using it for public access programming, while others incorporate it into their general fund. Since the termination of Keene's agreement with CTV, the city has used some of the funds to hire two part-time employees to continue broadcasting city meetings on Spectrum channel 1302 and also on the city's website.
Keene has been without a public access station since May, when Cheshire TV went dark following the city's decision to terminate its contract with the organization due to concerns about its leadership.
Late last year, a group of CTV's membership — people who produced content or had a stake in the organization who also voted on some business — called a special meeting for the purpose of ousting a majority CTV's board of directors. Some of the membership had accused the board of violating CTV's bylaws, particularly as they applied to record keeping and board elections.
However, after new board members were appointed, including several of those who were speaking up against the previous board members, the city was made aware of "serious violations" of the bylaws by the new board, Dragon said in a Jan. 22 letter to CTV. She also said there are “serious concerns related to Cheshire TV members who played lead [roles] in orchestrating the board turnover, and who are now financially benefitting from their own actions.”
"... It has become clear that the organization, as currently incorporated and operated, lacks the transparency and oversight required to protect the substantial investment in the organization being made by the community," Dragon wrote.
However, Dragon's letter included a proposal that would have turned control of the organization over to the city and would have allowed CTV to continue under a new membership structure, but this was rejected by the organization. After several failed attempts to negotiate a compromise, CTV's two channels went off the air May 24.
In July, the CTV board voted to against dissolving the organization and instead decided to explore alternative ways they could move forward. One such option was to transition into a scholarship organization that assists students who are interested in breaking into the TV industry.
"I’d rather give ... $5,000 a year, or whatever the dollar amount turns out to be, to a deserving high-school kid who wants to make movies or be in television production,” Lee Perkins, who founded CTV in 2005, said in July.
Meanwhile, Landry said the city plans to begin discussions with schools soon on how to proceed and will look into negotiating a lease for the city's TV studio and camera equipment with a to-be-determined third party. She said this could be a nonprofit created by the city or an existing entity that has an interest in public access television.
In the long-term, she said the goal is to have that third party operate the station and explore the possibility of partnerships with other nearby communities such as Swanzey. Keene's neighbor to the south was involved in the CTV arrangement as well but pulled its funding just before Keene did, citing concerns similar to the city's.
Mayor George Hansel suggested to the council that they establish a set of goals detailing what they'd like the public access station to accomplish. He also questioned whether it's possible to measure how many people watch public access television.
"We're gonna put in all this work, or put this money into this every year," Hansel said. "How do we know that it's a good use of the funds?"
Landry said she didn't immediately know those figures but said she'd request them from Spectrum.
Meanwhile, Councilor Bettina Chadbourne requested that the city make a point to solicit public input on the matter. She said they're the ones who pay the fees and the city should see how they want those dollars spent.
Councilor Steve Hooper, who previously served as a CTV board member, said he was pleased with the goals presented by Landry, calling public access TV "a wonderful gem" that people need to know about.
"I think it's important that we continue giving the community access to information," he said. "Whether it be meetings, or the ability to create some [shows] that they feel are important."
Landry said she expects the plan to be ready for action before the end of 2022.