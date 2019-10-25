The parents of an American activist killed while protesting in the Gaza Strip will join Palestinian students and musicians at a free event in Keene Saturday.
The program — “Will there really be a morning?” — will be held at the Keene Unitarian Universalist Church at 69 Washington St. from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. (Doors open at 1.) According to a flier, its co-sponsors include the church’s Middle East study group, the N.H. Palestine Education Network/N.H. Peace Action, Students for Justice in Palestine and the Tree of Life Educational Fund.
Among those scheduled to participate are Cindy and Craig Corrie, whose daughter, Rachel, was fatally crushed by an Israeli military bulldozer in 2003. Rachel Corrie, 23, was protesting the demolition of Palestinians’ homes, according to The New York Times.
Her parents have since established the Rachel Corrie Foundation for Peace & Justice, a nonprofit organization that works to “foster connections between people, that build understanding, respect, and appreciation for differences, and that promote cooperation within and between local and global communities,” according to its website.
More information about Saturday’s event in Keene is available at tolef.org or from organizer Jim Smart at 352-0438.