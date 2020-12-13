Libby Mercier couldn't sleep Friday night, she was so eager to meet Santa Claus the next morning.
"They’re really excited to see Santa, because we haven’t been able to find a safe place that we could come and see Santa," Jill Mercier of Peterborough said of her five children, adding that Libby was "the most excited."
"Do you love Santa?" Jill Mercier asked her daughter as they waited for a socially distanced photo with St. Nick in the parking lot of Keene Middle School. The 7-year-old squealed with joy and jumped up and down, answering her mom with a resounding "Yeah!"
The Merciers were one of about 15 families who got to meet Kris Kringle and receive a bag of presents Saturday morning during an event co-sponsored by the Foster and Adoptive Resource Exchange and Cheshire County Toys for Tots. Each of the roughly 40 children who received gifts come from families that include foster and/or adopted children, according to Cindy Brenner, a FARE board member.
The Manchester-based nonprofit, which began about two years ago, provides services for foster and adoptive families throughout the state, Brenner said. The group raises money to provide the families with "normalcy grants" that help pay for activities such as swimming lessons and sports, which they otherwise couldn't afford. FARE also host events like Saturday's holiday celebration to provide happy memories, and generate a greater sense of community among foster and adoptive families, Brenner said.
"So being able to just kind of have a normal visit with Santa was really important for us," Brenner said. "And providing support and recognition for the families who take in children in need is really important."
Jill Mercier said this was her family's first event with FARE, which she learned about through a Facebook group for New Hampshire foster families. Her children are learning remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the visit with Santa provided a welcome change of pace, Mercier said.
"It’s just nice to give them something to be happy about," she said. "They’re not in school, they’re not seeing anybody. And to be able to get out of the house and be excited about something is really nice for us."
FARE held similar Christmas events last year in Bedford and Berlin, and this year decided to focus on the western side of the state, Brenner said, hosting events in Keene and Newport on Saturday. For help with the group's stop in Keene, FARE volunteers reached out to Scott Fifield, who is in his first year as the coordinator of Cheshire County Toys for Tots.
Fifield, a Westmoreland resident, said he happily obliged. Toys for Tots, a national nonprofit operated by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves, collects and distributes new toys to children in need each holiday season.
This year, Cheshire County Toys for Tots is on track to give presents to about 2,000 local children, 500 more children than last year. That wouldn't be possible without the generosity of Cheshire County residents, said Fifield, himself a Marine Corps and Army veteran.
"That’s the part that really brings joy to me," he said. "I get that help from the community that supports these children."
Toys for Tots collections began Oct. 1, and will continue through Dec. 18 at a variety of local businesses, Fifield said.
On Saturday, Toys for Tots provided each child at the FARE event with a new toy, two books and a stuffed animal. After selecting a new stuffed bear, 2-year-old Journey Russin of Hooksett gleefully displayed his gift to Santa, who was standing in front of a bright red Jeep with the license plate "HOHO+HO."
"He’s telling me, 'Santa is my best friend. Santa is my new friend,'" Jamie Russin, Journey's mom, said. "So that’s been a big thing this week, a big focus for him to come and see Santa."
Jamie Russin said she's been involved with FARE since her family brought Journey into their home as a foster child in April 2019. They officially adopted him in September, and throughout the entire process, Russin said she has found crucial support from the friends she has met through FARE.
"This program and meeting people through this network really taught me how to navigate that," she said. "So that piece of it, I would say, those relationships and bonds that I’ve made through this program and fostering, were probably the most vital to me."
* For a full list of Cheshire County Toys for Tots drop-off locations, visit keene-nh.toysfortots.org. For more information on FARE, visit farenh.org.