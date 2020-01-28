As he sat down with his dinner at The Community Kitchen in Keene Monday night, city resident Kevin Blood echoed a common refrain: “It seems like there’s a lot of homeless people and not enough housing.”
Blood said his family was part of the welfare system locally when he was growing up, and he later fell on hard times.
“Some things do help. Like this, most people here probably wouldn’t have a chance to eat,” he said of the free dinner, which included meat and potatoes. “There’s also a fuel assistance program that is really helpful.”
As Blood ate, representatives of area agencies and organizations sat at folding tables, ready to provide information about resources for people in need. Keene Housing, the Monadnock Regional School District and Monadnock Family Services were among those who attended the Community Resources Evening, which coincided with The Community Kitchen’s regular weeknight dinner.
In addition to the warm meal, those who attended the event were welcome to donated food and clothing at either side of the room.
Blood said he feels the development of new housing in Keene caters to people with money.
“Every time you turn around, they’re building some sort of expensive living area for the college and whatnot,” he said.
A major issue is the lack of single-bedroom apartments in the area, noted Denise Pratt, director of housing and services at Keene Housing.
The organization was established in 1965 “to fill the need for safe, sanitary dwelling accommodations for the elderly and persons of low-income in Keene,” according to its mission statement, and has properties in Keene and Swanzey.
Affordability is an issue statewide, with New Hampshire’s vacancy rate for two-bedroom rental units at less than 1 percent compared to 5 percent across the Northeast and 7 percent nationally, according to N.H. Housing’s 2019 Residential Rental Cost Survey.
The survey lists median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Cheshire County as $860 per month.
“We are working with local landlords to take vouchers in order to make housing more affordable for those who can’t afford high rates,” Pratt said.
A representative from U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s office, Pamela Russell Slack, was also on hand to answer questions about Social Security, disability and veterans affairs. Russell Slack, a former Keene city councilor, is one of eight caseworkers from Shaheen’s office in the state.
Meanwhile, Sharon Arnone, who is a Title I administrative coordinator for the Monadnock school district, had a table set up with coloring books and a sign that read “Need Homework Help?”
Title I is a federally funded program that supports students who are having trouble meeting their schools’ instructional standards, according to the district’s website. Among other services, the program offers families kindergarten-readiness tools, as well as resources for people in the district experiencing homelessness.
“We help students in temporary housing situations stay in school and make sure they have the same opportunities as everyone else,” Arnone said.