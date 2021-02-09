After months of researching, collecting public feedback and working with consultants to develop a community power program for Keene, the city’s Energy and Climate Committee has nearly finished its final proposal. But committee members say a bill in the N.H. House could put the future of such a program in question.
During a meeting Feb. 3, which was held via Zoom and live on Facebook, Keene’s Energy and Climate Committee voted to request that the City Council make a formal statement against House Bill 315. The bill aims to modify RSA 53E — the law governing community power programs in New Hampshire — by revising the procedures for operating them.
In a Feb. 3 communication to the council, the energy committee argued the legislation would undermine the state’s existing community power statute. Committee members voted unanimously to recommend that the city speak out on the matter.
“HB 315 would gut the Community Power law and make it impossible for Keene to successfully launch a Community Power program,” the committee wrote to the council.
A community power program would allow the city to buy electricity on behalf of consumers, giving Keene more say in how much of that power comes from renewable sources. These programs, which are already in use in some other communities in the country, were authorized in New Hampshire in 2019.
HB 315 would modify parts of the law related to the data that municipalities can obtain from electric utilities. It would also mandate that community power programs be subject to review by the N.H. Public Utilities Commission and would eliminate a line that allows tax dollars to be used for incidental costs associated with the programs.
The bill is sponsored by Reps. Michael Vose, R-Epping, along with Jacqueline Cali-Pitts, D-Portsmouth, Michael Harrington, R-Strafford, and Douglas Thomas, R-Londonderry.
Vose said Tuesday morning that he supports the concept of community power programs, but that he introduced HB 315 to ensure that the program doesn’t unfairly pass costs along to other communities that are not part of it. He stressed that the bill will require a lot of adjustments and discussion before it’s ready for a final vote.
“I think it sounds like a great idea, but it has to be done correctly and fairly so other ratepayers don’t end up paying for a specific community’s program,” he said. “The bill, as introduced, is not going to be adopted. It’s going to take significant amendments to move this bill forward.”
Vose also noted that he has a number of meetings scheduled to discuss potential ways to improve upon HB 315 and hopes to have something solid by mid-March.
In its communication to the City Council, Keene’s energy committee expressed several concerns about the legislation, including that it would stifle innovation in community power programs and add burdensome regulatory review.
Keene’s proposed community power program is a key part of a sweeping energy plan the City Council passed last month to transition the city entirely to renewable energy for electricity by 2030 and for heating and transportation by 2050. The Energy and Climate Committee was tasked with developing the plan to shift to renewables in January 2019 and spent the past two years preparing the proposal before presenting it to the council in December.
City Planner Mari Brunner, who worked closely with the committee as it developed the plan, said during the Feb. 3 meeting that HB 315’s potential to cut off access to customer data is one of the biggest concerns. She said having that data is critical to operating a community power program.
“Right now, under RSA 53E, once we adopt a plan, then the utility is supposed to provide us with customers’ electric usage data,” she said. “And that is really important for us to be able to forecast our load and put together a good bid and get good responses to that bid. So that’s really important for the program.”
Brunner also noted that the city is required to mail a written notice about the plan to every electric customer, but HB 315 would make it difficult to get all the addresses needed. She said this would be problematic because the city’s public records list just the property owner, which is often an LLC with an address outside the area, not the people who actually live in the building.
She also pointed out that potential restrictions included in HB 315 on spending tax dollars on incidental costs related to community power programs would throw into question whether city staff who are paid with tax funds can work on the program. Brunner also noted that additional regulatory review, which she said could get expensive, may create a long-term delay in launching the program.
“This bill just places a lot of limitations on community power and what it can do,” she said. “As written right now, the law allows us to do a lot of different innovative things. This bill would really restrict what we can do with these programs.”
The matter was not discussed at length during the City Council’s last meeting Thursday, and the energy and climate committee’s request was sent to the council’s Planning, Licenses and Development Committee for further discussion. That committee is next set to meet Wednesday at 7 p.m.
HB 315 is currently under review by the N.H. House Science, Technology and Energy Committee.