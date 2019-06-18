Katherine M. Moaratty has been selected as the new principal of Fuller Elementary School in Keene, according to a news release from N.H. School Administrative Unit 29.
She is set to step into the role July 1, succeeding outgoing Principal Emily Hartshorne.
Moaratty holds a master’s degree in education for guidance and counseling from Goddard College in Plainfield, Vt., according to the release. She is the dean of students and assistant principal for kindergarten through 4th grade in the Dover (N.H.) School District, and was previously the student services coordinator/family support counselor in the Newport (N.H.) School District, the release says.
In that role, Moaratty worked with the local airport to develop an aviation program that allowed students to learn about career opportunities in science, technology and engineering, according to the release. She hopes to make similar connections with the community as principal of Fuller, the release says.
“I believe all students are capable of succeeding when given the right options as a learner,” she said in the release. “I look forward to working with the students, staff, and Fuller School community to provide every opportunity available to help our students succeed.”
Hartshorne has served as principal of Fuller for six years. Prior to joining the school, Hartshorne was teaching principal of Harrisville-Wells Memorial School for seven years, and a teacher there for 10 before that, she said.
After leaving Fuller, Hartshorne said she will head back to the classroom to teach 1st grade at Antrim Elementary School in the ConVal Regional School District.
“I really think the best part of my work in any of the roles that I’ve done is the work I’ve done directly with children, and that’s where I want to go back to at this point, where my heart is leading me,” she said.
Hartshorne noted that the 5th-graders “graduating” from Fuller this year were kindergartners when she first came to the school and said it has been wonderful to watch them continue through elementary school. She said she is also especially proud of the curriculum work her staff did during her time there.
“I feel like [being principal of Fuller] has taught me so much, both about education and just about — it’s just been such an amazing growth opportunity,” she said. “So I am incredibly grateful.”