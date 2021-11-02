With official results now in, Mayor George Hansel easily won his second term, defeating Mark Zuchowski, 2,133 to 212.
Eight candidates were running for the five City Council at-large seats. Four of the five winners were incumbents, according to the official results: Kate Bosley (1,678 votes), Randy Filiault (1,485 votes), Michael Remy (1,474 votes) and Bettina Chadbourne (1,433 votes). The fifth, Mike Giacomo (1,380 votes), represented Ward 3 on the City Council until July, when he resigned after moving out of his ward. Jodi K. Newell was just 36 votes behind Giacomo, with 1,344 votes, but finished out of the running, along with Boston Parisi (227 votes) and Ian Freeman (168 votes).
The at-large councilors serve for two years, while the ward councilors serve for four.
In the contested ward races, Kris E. Roberts, a former councilor, won 160-50 over Robert S. Crowell for the Ward 1 seat. The incumbent, Janis Manwaring, did not run for re-election.
Mitchell Greenwald returned to his seat in Ward 2 with a 332-224 win over Ryan Clancy.
The other ward council seats were won by incumbent councilors running unopposed. They were:
Ward 3 (four-year term): Andrew Madison (Madison was appointed in March to fill the seat vacated by Terry Clark, whose term expired at the end of this year.)
Ward 3 (two-year term): Bryan Lake (Lake was appointed in September to fill the vacancy caused by Mike Giacomo moving out of the ward; the appointment lasts until the end of the year. With his election, Lake will now serve out the final two years of the four-year term.)
Ward 4: Catherine "Catt" Workman
Ward 5: Philip Jones
The ballot question easily passed, 1,648-505. It allows the City Council to approve redistricting for the wards, instead of putting the new maps to voters, due to late census data this year.
Turnout city-wide was 17 percent.