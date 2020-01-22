A Dunkin' in Keene plans to offer dozens of free coffees to the first 100 people who line up at its store Friday morning.
The first 100 people in line at 4 a.m. at the 191 West St. location will receive “free coffee for a year,” according to to the store's Facebook page. The offer will be provided via coupon booklets with 52 coupons each, valid for one free medium hot or iced coffee, said Connor Salema, the vice president of operations at Keene Donuts, Inc., which owns the store as well as two stores in Swanzey, two others in Keene and one in Hinsdale.
The coupons can be used only at the West Street location and expire at the end of this year.
The giveaway is to celebrate the establishment's reopening after a remodeling, which included installing eight tap lines for a variety of roasts, iced teas and cold brew. It was closed from Dec. 2 to 19 to complete the remodel.
This is the second area Dunkin' location to undergo remodeling recently. The Swanzey store on Route 12, also owned by Keene Donuts, Inc., re-opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in October. The company donated $2,500 to the Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities in Keene for the occasion, Salema said.
Salema said he'll be at the Keene store Friday morning to give out the coupons.