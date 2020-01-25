Gweneth Rondeau, 18, arrived at the Dunkin’ at 191 West St. late Thursday before the store had closed, with blankets, a warm beanie and a folding chair to wait out the cold night.
Like dozens of others, she was lured by the store’s promise of “free coffee for a year” for the first 100 customers in line when it opened Friday at 4 a.m.
“It was hard, but if you’re not willing to wait outside of Dunkin’ for five hours for free coffee, are you a true New Englander?” the Keene resident said.
It was only 18 degrees outside. But for the region’s hardcore Dunkin’ fans, waiting in the freezing cold was worth it. Some, like Rondeau, arrived as early as 11:30 the night before.
The promotion was the store’s way of celebrating its grand re-opening since it was remodeled in December. A store in Rindge, owned by a different company, also ran the promotion on the same day.
At 3:30, the number of people in line was about 80, and by 3:50, it had grown to 140.
Groups of high school students from both Keene and Monadnock gathered to wait, as well. Keene residents Jenna Christie, Mal Dubois and Jenny Whitcomb, who are juniors at Keene High School, joined the line at 1:30 a.m. By 3:30, they had called one of their friends to bring extra socks.
Monadnock student Kiara Kelley, 16, of Swanzey left the lights on in her car during the wait, ultimately leaving her with a dead battery. She had to hop out of line at 2:45 to drive to the 24/7 CVS because it was the closest bathroom available.
Abigail Fontaine, 22, said she wanted to wait in line because her first job was at a Dunkin’ in Florida, and her family owns a couple down South.
“I always loved coffee, and I come in every morning before work,” Fontaine, of Keene, said later Friday, in a Facebook message.
Employee Stephanie Raitto, also of Keene, got in line at 1:30 with her coworkers after closing the store that night. “People were already getting here to wait when I closed,” she said.
Cheering erupted when the lights came on a minute before 4. As soon as the customers began filing into the store, they started singing “Happy Birthday” to employee Jeannie Joslyn, who was celebrating her 41st.
Connor Salema, vice president of operations for Keene Donuts, Inc., which owns the 191 West St. location and five other Dunkin’ stores in the region, applauded people for getting in line so early. “I couldn’t believe how all the hype was real, and the determination for those who waited for so long for the coupons,” Salema said.
The coupon booklets contain 52 coupons, divided between all 12 months. Customers who received the booklet can redeem them at the 191 West St. location.
“We actually had a fun time,” Raitto said over the phone later Friday, reflecting on the morning. “We got to chat, commiserate and joke with others from our community that we may have never had a chance to get to know on a more personal basis.”