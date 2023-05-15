The Keene Downtown Group is planning to invite urban designer and author of “Walkable City” Jeff Speck to host a free presentation on how the Elm City — as it prepares to endure a vast multi-million dollar infrastructure overhaul — can be more attractive to tourists.
“As our city focuses on major decisions about public space and infrastructure, there could not be a better time to welcome Jeff to our community and benefit from his perspective,” wrote KDG board member Roger Weinreich in a letter to Keene City Council. “When making tough choices about our world-class city, we should have world-class ideas at our fingertips.”
Weinreich, owner of Good Fortune Jewelry and Pawn on Main Street, wrote that Speck’s visit to Keene would begin on June 12 and consist of a downtown walking tour and a public presentation that evening at Heberton Hall, as well as lunch, dinner and breakfast (June 13) “with key individuals.”
The Keene Downtown Group is fundraising to accumulate $12,000 to pay for Speck’s visit. Weinreich and KDG Chairman Mark Rebillard, owner of Deep Roots Massage on Main Street, went before the City Council’s Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee Thursday to request $5,000 from the city to help toward that goal.
“I think this is a once and a lifetime opportunity to get some really good information on stuff that we haven’t heard yet on how to make things walkable,” Rebillard said. “It’s apolitical, it’s not in favor of a roundabout or not in favor of a roundabout … this is information from an urban planner to get a new perspective on what we’re doing and I think at this critical juncture we can use all the information we can get.”
Keene’s more-than $14 million downtown infrastructure project, slated to begin in 2025, would rip up Main Street to perform upgrades to outdated water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure.
What city councilors have yet to decide is how downtown Keene will look upon the roadway’s reconstruction. On Monday, members of the Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee will weigh in on designs provided by the city’s consultant on the project, Stantec, to make a recommendation to the full council for a final vote.
Three downtown designs are before the council, ranging in projected price from $14.1 to 14.9 million. Whichever proposal moves forward, the cost of the infrastructure work will be the same at $8.8 million, according to the latest cost estimate.
Recommendations made by the project’s steering committee in December include replacing the signalized traffic circle at Central Square with a compact roundabout. Plans also showed a wedge of green space connecting the current square with the northern side where Life is Sweet and the United Church of Christ are located.
Other recommendations from the steering committee include protected bicycle lanes, as well as a raised intersection linking Gilbo Avenue and Railroad Street that could double as space for a festival or other event.
A different option would keep a signalized intersection, but includes the green space that was part of the steering committee’s recommended design. This option would limit eastbound traffic on West Street to one lane (currently there are two), and restrict northbound traffic from three to two lanes, as vehicles approach the intersection.
The third option would make minimal changes to Central Square, but just like in the signalized-intersection option, would limit the number of lanes on West Street and Main Street.
These designs have drawn considerable debate from Keene residents, some seeking a new look for Central Square while others think it should be left as it is today.
Weinreich said at Thursday’s meeting that Speck has suggested there are alternative designs and traffic patterns relating to Central Square that he could present.
“The hope is that we’ll come away with a list of things and we can pick and choose from them,” Weinreich said.
The Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee unanimously recommended that the City Council vote to donate $5,000 to the effort. City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said at the meeting that if approved, money being set aside for the downtown infrastructure project could sufficiently cover the city’s portion of the expense.
Prior to a vote, Ward 3 Councilor Andrew Madison referred to the itinerary of Speck’s visit and requested clarification on who could attend the meals “with key individuals,” as written in Weinreich’s letter to councilors.
“The way it reads to me is VIPs,” he said. “I find myself concerned about using taxpayer dollars to fund lunches and dinners and breakfast for this visitor and VIPs and supporters.”
Weinreich and Rebillard responded that the meals would be accessible to anyone who wanted to attend and weigh in on downtown designs.
“Your opinion is duly noted,” Rebillard told Madison. “This is about bringing as many people to the table and this needs to be a public event.”
FOP Chairman Thomas Powers, a Ward 5 councilor, said he was on board with the event.
“I just see it as a great opportunity for us to get a little more information that will be helpful to us either now or in the future,” he said.
Councilor At-Large Michael Remy called attention to the MSFI meeting on Monday, in which councilors could make recommendations to the full council for a vote next Thursday.
“The timing is very interesting because before the full council takes a vote on this we will have had a special MSFI meeting to talk about the plans for downtown, which could come out — unlikely — but could come out with a recommendation,” he said referring to the matter of donating money to fund Speck’s visit, which will ultimately be decided at the next council meeting.
Remy said he was interested to hear what will come out of that MSFI meeting, and reserved the right to change his mind pertaining to the Keene Downtown Group’s request depending on that result.
The Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall.
