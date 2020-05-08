The New Hampshire Division of Motor Vehicles is expanding its appointment-based services to three other locations, including in Keene, according to a news release from the division Thursday.
To help slow the spread of COVID-19, these locations have been closed, per Gov. Chris Sununu’s stay-at-home order. Current vehicle registrations and inspections have been extended to July 13.
But starting Monday, as the state begins to reopen businesses, the Keene DMV — as well as Nashua and Salem — will open for appointment services only.
Other locations that have remained open are in Concord, Dover, Manchester, Newport and Twin Mountain.
Services available by appointment only at the Keene location include the following:
* In-person driver license renewals for those with licenses that expired or will expire by June 30. Call 227-4000 to schedule an appointment.
* Motorcycle permit testing. Call 227-4000 to schedule an appointment.
* Motorcycle rider training classes. Call 227-4025 to register for a class.
* Customers transferring their license from another state. Call 227-4000 to schedule an appointment.
All other services, including driving road tests, are not being provided at this time.
The news release encourages New Hampshire residents to use the DMV’s online services when possible for services such as online driver license renewal, ID renewals and online ticket pay at www.nh.gov/dmv.