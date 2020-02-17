Keene’s Department of Motor Vehicles is packing up and heading downtown.
The office is moving to the Center at Colony Mill (formerly the Center at Keene) at 149 Emerald St., according to a building permit application filed with the city in December and approved last month.
Deputy Director of Motor Vehicles Michael D. Todd said in an email Sunday that the Keene DMV has outgrown its current space in the N.H. State Police building on Ash Brook Court, a peripheral part of the Monadnock Marketplace.
“Most noticeably, our lobby is too small to accommodate the volume of customers that visit the Keene location on a regular basis,” he said.
Two suites on the plaza’s east end — one of which formerly housed Hillside Village’s offices — will be renovated and combined into one space of roughly 2,500 square feet, according to the application filed with the city. That’s more than 1,000 square feet larger than the Ash Brook Court office, Todd said.
The DMV also plans to use a portion of the parking lot on the east end for motorcycle testing one day per week between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. in warm-weather months, according documents on file.
Todd wrote that the department is excited about the move to an office with a more open and inviting layout.
“There will be more parking and a much more spacious lobby with plenty of seating,” he added, and the new office will have an automated queuing system similar to the Concord DMV.
The Emerald Street space is under construction, and Todd said that the DMV hopes to complete the move this spring. No closures or disruptions in service are anticipated.
James Tiso of Lexington Realty International, the plaza’s property manager, said he expects the DMV will begin moving in by March 1.
As for the Ash Brook Court building, Todd said it will be renovated and used by State Police.