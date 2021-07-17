Patients at Monadnock Dialysis Center in Keene evacuated the Winchester Street facility Saturday afternoon after it filled with smoke due to an HVAC issue, according to Keene Fire Capt. Chris Staples.
Staples said approximately 10 patients were transferred to ambulances on scene while emergency personnel dealt with the mechanical issue, which occurred around 3 p.m. Fire crews vented the smoke from the building and checked the air quality before clearing the patients to return inside the facility about half an hour later, he said.
The dialysis facility didn't sustain any significant damage, Staples said.