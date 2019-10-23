In the year since Montshire Pediatric Dentistry opened on West Street in Keene, its patient load has increased 181 percent — illustrating what its owner describes as a need for this type of service in the region.
“We opened our doors in August 2018 with 11 patients,” owner Dr. Jonathan “Jonny” Norris said. “A year later, we have 2,000 patients.”
The Monadnock Region, as elsewhere in southwestern New Hampshire, is an area where there aren’t enough pediatric dentists to serve the needs of the population, according to Norris.
A Google search indicates that 13 local dental practices serve children, three of which serve kids exclusively.
Meanwhile, the county has roughly 13,600 residents under 18, 2017 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau show.
Dr. Kevin Donly, a Texas dentist who is president of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, said the disparity isn’t unusual nationwide, but is more common in less populated areas.
There’s also fewer dentists who want to work with children, he added.
“General dentists are trained to see kids, but some of them choose not to, and that is just their preference ... it’s not comfortable for them,” Donly said.
And although Montshire Pediatric is an exception, the vast majority of local pediatric dentists aren’t accepting new Medicaid patients, according to data from the American Dental Association.
“Every child is welcome,” Norris said, “and we mean it.”
Medicaid, a state and federal partnership that provides health and dental insurance to people of low income, reimburses providers at a lower rate than private insurance plans. For that reason, many dentists take a limited number of Medicaid patients or none at all, Louise Danforth, program coordinator at Monadnock Healthy Teeth, a prevention and referral program of Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough, said last year.
Another choice for cavities
As recently reported in The Sentinel, Norris is moving from his current location at 340 West St. to larger digs at 165 Winchester St. He plans to open in the building that currently houses Andy’s Cycles, whose owner Bruce Anderson is soon to retire, in March. He’s also merged his practice with that of Claremont dentist Dr. Colin Boswell.
The Keene and Claremont offices are now both under the Montshire Pediatric Dentistry name.
Meanwhile, Norris and Boswell — whose office has more than 3,500 patients — are acting on what Norris described as a “paradigm shift” in dentistry by offering a cavity treatment that’s an alternative to a traditional filling.
Silver diamine fluoride (SDF) is aimed at ridding children of the common fear of dental treatment, according to Norris.
He said the procedure, which both he and Boswell use, is noninvasive and less expensive than a standard cavity filling.
Rather than drilling or capping cavities, Norris said the SDF, a liquid antibiotic, is applied after the cavity area is dried.
The average cost of an SDF application is about $25 per tooth, according to a presentation by the Association of State & Territorial Dental Directors. Norris said it’s covered by most private insurances and Medicaid for patients up to the age of 21 — the procedure’s target age group.
Without insurance, the cost of a filling can range from $132 to more than $1,000, according to the FAIR Health Consumer’s website, which is aimed at bringing transparency to health care costs.
SDF was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2014, but has been used in other countries, such as Japan, since the 1960s.
Norris said this procedure is the first option he and Boswell give their patients if they have a cavity, or the germs that may cause one.
If a tooth is severely decayed, though, SDF may not be enough, and more invasive procedures may be necessary.
“It’s a good addition to help take care of kids, but it’s not a save-all,” Donly, of the pediatric dentistry academy, said. “SDF can slow down the progression of cavities moving forward ... but it hasn’t replaced normal dentistry.”
Likewise, Norris said, it isn’t a “silver bullet.”
“You still have to brush and floss,” he said. “Sometimes I talk to parents, and they get really excited, but it’s not a fantasy ... you still have to put in some work on your end.”
But, he noted, there’s no harm in trying SDF first.
“If you had an infection in your knee and went and saw an orthopedic surgeon, and the surgeon said, ‘I can give you an antibiotic or I can drill and put a piece of plastic in,’ you probably would want to try the least-invasive thing first.”