A woman suffered serious, potentially life-threatening injuries in a Thursday night crash on Old Walpole Road, Keene Deputy Fire Chief Jeffrey Chickering said Friday morning.
The single-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Wyman Road. Keene Police Sgt. Thaddeus “T.J.” Derendal said the driver of the northbound vehicle failed to navigate a curve in the road and struck a tree. There were no passengers in the vehicle, Chickering said.
An ambulance brought the woman to Cheshire Medical Center, where a helicopter took her to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for further treatment. Authorities declined to release further information on the woman, including her name and age. Derendal referred further questions to the Keene Police Collision Analysis Team, which could not be reached for comment Friday morning.