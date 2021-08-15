A motor-vehicle crash on a residential street in Keene sent four people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on Sunday afternoon, Fire Chief Mark Howard said.
The department was called to the crash on Kennedy Drive shortly after 2:30 p.m., according to Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid. Howard said the incident involved two vehicles and that the occupants were taken to Cheshire Medical Center for further evaluation.
The Keene Fire Department was assisted by the Keene Police Department and DiLuzio Ambulance. Keene police said it was not immediately known what caused the crash and did not have additional information early Sunday evening.