Married for 14 years, Keene couple Kathy and Marco Mota are used to working in tandem, from building careers together to raising their children. And this weekend, they celebrated another accomplishment together, when they both earned master's degrees from Southern New Hampshire University.
“We’re a great team, and we do work well together. We support each other in whatever we’re doing, and I think that’s how we got through this and came out on top,” Marco, 49, said.
The two met on a dating app in January 2009 and were married by that July. Kathy said she knew right away, like people say in the movies, that Marco is the person she’s supposed to be with. She added that their personalities complement one another.
They live in Keene with their three daughters, Alexis, 17, Olivia, 12, and Abby, 9, and their family also includes Marco's sons Jason, 22, and Collin, 20.
Was balancing school, work and family always easy? No, Kathy said. But they were able to effectively support each other.
Because their graduate schooling was online, the two were able to navigate running a household and getting assignments turned in on their own schedules, which is why they chose the Manchester-based SNHU.
“We have three kids at home and lots of animals. We needed to be able to have a program that was going to allow us to co-parent and maintain a household while working 40 hours a week,” Kathy said.
Originally from Salem, Kathy began working on her master’s in psychology in the beginning of 2020, and Marco began his master's in business administration later that year.
“I think it was just kind of, ‘You know what? Let’s take this on and rip the Band-Aid off and see that we can accomplish this supporting each other,’ ” Kathy said.
Kathy works as the direct services program director for the Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention, where she's been for five years. In this role, she serves survivors of domestic and sexual violence, stalking and human trafficking.
“I went back to school to better myself as an individual, as well as better what I’m able to do for my work,” she said. “Working with survivors of interpersonal violence is an incredible position, and I love it very much.”
Daily, she said she supervises the direct services staff, as well as people who work on a per-diem basis and as volunteers. Her master's concentration is in forensics, which has helped her aid the staff in how to better understand the court system and how survivors should be supported and guided through those processes.
Marco, originally from Cambridge, Mass., is currently a customer experience manager at Michaels Arts and Crafts. Next week, he will begin his new position as a supply chain associate for Fastenal Co. in Keene.
“The reason I went back to school is that I was stuck, and I needed to advance my career professionally and also for my own personal gain,” he said.
He described himself as someone who is creative and loves learning and said he decided to return to school after working for the postal service for a long time. He felt stuck in a hierarchy that he wasn't advancing in, leading him to go work at a health care company in 2021.
Marco chose the focus of his degree because he wanted more broad knowledge around business organizations and how they work.
“It’s a great way to earn your degree while working, especially if you have kids," he said of online learning. "It just worked out perfectly for both of us.”
He and his wife celebrated their degrees around the dinner table with their children, and Kathy said they're looking forward to having a bigger get-together for the family this summer.
