Keene residents Kathy and Marco Mota both received their master's degrees from Southern New Hampshire University this past weekend.

Married for 14 years, Keene couple Kathy and Marco Mota are used to working in tandem, from building careers together to raising their children. And this weekend, they celebrated another accomplishment together, when they both earned master's degrees from Southern New Hampshire University.

