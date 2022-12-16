Keene has entered into talks with Cheshire and Sullivan county officials to work to reduce the risk of lead paint poisoning in old homes by pursuing federal grant funding for lead abatement.
City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said Thursday that she met with Cheshire County Administrator Christopher Coates and Sullivan County Manager Derek Ferland about a week ago to gauge interest in the two counties putting together a joint grant application to the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
She said this funding would go toward assisting homeowners in both counties with lead remediation if necessary.
According to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services, lead abatement projects are designed to permanently remove lead-based paint hazards, which were banned federally in 1978. The procedure ranges in cost from about $9,600 to $30,000 for a 1,200 to 2,000-square-foot house, per the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Dragon said the talks are in the preliminary stages, but noted it would be advantageous for Cheshire County to partner with Sullivan County, which received $1.7 million in 2020 for its lead paint abatement program to fund these projects for 60 housing units.
"It took [Sullivan County] a long time to set up the administration needed to manage those grants," she said. "If Cheshire County isn't as excited about creating more administrative staff to handle a lead program like this, they would have the opportunity to talk to Sullivan County and see if we could just join with them."
Dragon said she couldn't state specifics on the scope of the problem in Keene, but that some of the Elm City's older homes may present a risk for lead exposure.
"I do know that a lot of old buildings still have lead, and we have a lot of old buildings in the community so I suspect it's still a substantial issue," she said.
Dragon's efforts to meet with county officials were spurred by a letter from Ward 2 City Councilor Bobby Williams that went before the council's Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee last Thursday. In that letter, addressed to the mayor and council, Williams said he would like to start a conversation about how the city can reduce the risk of lead exposure to children, according to draft minutes from last week's FOP Committee meeting. He encouraged the city to seek funding for the lead remediation.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, lead exposure in kids can seriously harm their health and lead to brain and nervous-system damage, slowed growth and development, as well as learning, behavior, hearing and speech problems.
The EPA says lead contamination can be caused by only a little bit of lead dust that is easily absorbed by anyone who inhales or ingests it, not just by chipped lead paint.
A 2020 report from the N.H. Division of Public Health Services that looked at cases of lead exposure in the Greater Monadnock Region found that between 2016 and 2020, 348 children age six or under in the survey area were diagnosed with elevated levels of lead in their blood. Fifty-three of them were in Keene, and 10 of these Elm City cases were in 2020 alone.
In his letter, Williams wrote that his concerns about lead came about after he tested his own South Lincoln Street home and found samples of lead paint in one of the door frames in his basement and beneath the wooden trim around doorways and windows, using a standard lead test kit.
Last week, he also urged committee members to consider pursuing grant funding to make lead tests available and free to any Keene resident who needs one.
Committee members recommended Williams' letter to the city council. On Thursday, councilors unanimously referred his letter to Dragon to aid in her grant-application talks with county officials.
Dragon said the next steps in the process would be an additional meeting between her, Coates, Ferland and Sullivan County's lead paint abatement program manager, Kate Kirkwood, although a date still needs to be set.
