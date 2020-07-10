The president of the Keene Country Club confirmed Thursday that one of its members has tested positive for COVID-19.
The club learned last Thursday night that the person had contracted the virus, President Steve Bianco said via email. Bianco said it’s an isolated case.
“We spoke with the member, who confirmed the positive test. This person believes the virus was contracted while traveling out of state for work,” Bianco said in an email. He added that “to the best of our knowledge, we’ve had no further transmission of the virus among our members or staff.”
Still, Bianco said the club is operating under the assumption that the member was on the premises at some point while contagious.
The club has safety protocols in place to stem any potential spread of the virus, according to Bianco, but he said the club took further action immediately upon learning of the positive test. The facility closed for one day last Friday to allow for cleaning and disinfection.
He said the club is following guidance from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services, which includes enhanced and frequent cleanings and requiring that staff and members to wash their hands often and wear face masks when entering the building.