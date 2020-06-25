The Keene City Council’s finance, organization and personnel committee is scheduled to discuss tonight a petition calling for all Keene police officers to be equipped with body cameras.
The petition has more than 700 signatures to date, between a hard copy circulated during a recent Central Square protest and an online version on Change.org.
The petition was launched by a newly formed activist group, Keene Direct Action, organized by three area women, Laura Dunfey-Ehrenberg, Lynne Carrion and Josie Fernandez-Andersen.
Dunfey-Ehrenberg said the hope is to encourage transparency and improve accountability for police officers.
Dunfey-Ehrenberg said the group was launched in response to the killing of George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis police custody, as well as the resulting protests, rallies and, in some cases, riots. She said the police using force against peaceful protesters in some parts of the country is especially upsetting.
“For weeks now, we have seen footage of police officers around the country using brutal force against peaceful protesters,” she said. “The fact that people protesting the murders of innocent black people by police are met with that kind of brutality is deeply disturbing to us and many others in the Keene community.”
Communities around the country are discussing changes to policing and ways to increase accountability. Some have suggested shifting funds from police agencies to other public-safety services, like hiring mental-health experts. Others have called for better vetting of new hires and more training.
Those topics came up during a virtual public forum on racial justice hosted earlier this month by Keene Mayor George Hansel. Multiple participants called for Keene to examine its police budget to see how funds could be better allocated.
The following Thursday, the council approved its 2020-2021 spending plan without making adjustments to its $7.8 million police budget.
“With that very large amount of money allocated to a police department in a very small city, we see no logical reason that a portion of that money could not be used to acquire body cameras, unless the city or police department feels they have things to hide,” Dunfey-Ehrenberg said. “We want our police officers to be fully accountable for their actions so that people in our community, especially people of color, can hopefully feel a little bit safer when having interactions with the police in Keene.”
The Monadnock Region has seen a number of protests, including in Dublin, Keene, Peterborough, Walpole and Winchester. During one in Central Square in early June, Keene Police Chief Steven Russo, Officer Cristina Paterno and Cheshire County Sheriff Eli Rivera joined the protest with signs that read “We Hear You.”
The Sentinel reached out to Russo when the body-cam petition was first introduced to the council last week. He declined to comment because councilors had not yet discussed the issue.
The committee will meet tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Keene City Hall. It will be the committee’s first in-person meeting in several months.