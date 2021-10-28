Keene's ability to enforce a proposed downtown smoking ban was a key issue raised Wednesday as a City Council committee reviewed a request to make Main Street smoke-free.
In an undated letter to the council and Mayor George Hansel, city resident Monica Marshall said she had several visitors over the summer who all noticed that many people smoke downtown and that a lot of cigarette butts litter the street. She laid out several reasons for her proposal — ranging from public health to aesthetics — and noted that other communities have made similar moves in their downtown districts.
She said she contemplated smokers' freedom before submitting her letter, but that they're the minority.
During Wednesday's meeting of the council's Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee, she urged members to consider "what kind of environment we want to create for our students and our citizens and open our streets in a different way for a majority of people who are non-smokers and would not like to worry about their health coming into and being in our town."
City Attorney Tom Mullins said quite a bit of legal research is needed before determining how the city could move forward. The committee voted unanimously to place the request on more time — a move that allows it to remain active while additional information is gathered.
Mullins said there are state laws on the books that could be used to limit smoking in public spaces, like those prohibiting littering and regulating air pollution.
But he also spoke about potential issues with enforcing an anti-smoking ordinance, noting that it's already a littering violation to throw cigarette butts on the ground. His concerns were echoed by City Manager Elizabeth Dragon, who said enforcement efforts would likely fall to the police department.
"We'd have to really look at what would be needed for enforcement, if anything, in addition to what we have," Dragon told the committee. "I just imagine activity would be busy on Thursday, Friday, Saturday nights in the downtown ... and would this be something you want to have an officer focused on, in terms of enforcement, versus some of the other issues that they are dealing with in those busy times?"
Marshall said she wasn't envisioning a heavy-handed enforcement approach when she made her proposal. She thought that no-smoking signs and more visible receptacles for cigarette butts could be effective.
A handful of other city residents spoke up during the meeting in support of Marshall's proposal. Kitty Jerome, who said she has worked for many years in the realm of tobacco-free policy, said smoking is an addiction and that she doesn't want smokers to be penalized. But she also said that non-smokers should have a choice about whether they're exposed to tobacco smoke.
"Only smoke-free environments can protect non-smokers," Jerome said. She added that signage could be all that's needed to encourage smokers to self-enforce the ban.
Roger Weinreich of Good Fortune, a Main Street jewelry and pawn shop, said that while he wants to be respectful of smokers' rights, he also has heard concerns about the issue. These include some people saying they avoid stopping to eat in Railroad Square because of all the smokers there. Several of his customers are smokers, he said, and many have said they'd have no problem waiting until they're a little farther from the store entrance before lighting up.
The sole person to speak against the proposed ban at Wednesday's meeting was Bradford Hutchinson. In addition to questioning whether the city has a right to tell people they can't smoke in an outdoor public space, he said the police department is stretched too thin to enforce such a law. He also said that cigarette butt receptacles are well-used when they're visible, which Marshall noted isn't always the case for those that have been placed on Main Street.
"Most smokers will use them if they're made available," Hutchinson said. "That makes a hell of a lot more sense than trying to pass a city ordinance that's possibly unenforceable."
Councilors on the MSFI Committee expressed general support for the goal behind the request but also agreed there are some logistical issues to figure out. The general consensus was that while it would be a good move for public health, enforcement would be particularly problematic.
A couple of committee members agreed with comments from Councilor Randy Filiault, who said that on a moral level, he supports the proposal, but that it may not be viable from a policing standpoint. He objected to the idea that a ban wouldn't have to be heavily enforced by police, saying that passing an ordinance would obligate them to respond to violations.
"It's like passing a speed limit and saying, 'Yeah, that's the speed limit, but don't enforce it'," he said. "If we pass an ordinance, it is up to the police to enforce it. It can't be a blind eye ... we can't do an ordinance and just say, 'Ignore it'."
He added that he'd like to find a way to discourage smoking downtown without an ordinance. Committee Chairwoman Janis Manwaring suggested a resolution as an alternative.