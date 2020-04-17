The Keene City Council voted Thursday to purchase and install new printer software at the Keene Public Library using funds that had been budgeted for a library position vacant since fall.
There was some debate among councilors about whether this is the right time to be spending the money. The new software will enable the city to collect the full amount of revenue when patrons print at the library, which often isn’t collected in full under the current system.
According to the City Council’s meeting agenda packet, at last week’s meeting of the Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee, Library Director Marti Fiske said payments for copies printed at the library are made under the honor system. But a recent survey estimated the library was losing $4,660 per year in uncollected revenue.
The software was originally scheduled to be bought and installed next year. According to the agenda packet, the $4,346 requested from personnel funds would cover a one-time cost of $3,475 for the software, as well as the expense of acquiring supporting equipment. Included in the cost is the first year of an annual fee for a mobile print-management system that would allow people to print from their cellphones or laptops.
However, Councilor Robert Williams submitted a letter to the council and Mayor George Hansel on April 13, voicing his opposition to the measure. During Thursday’s council meeting, which was held via the online video-conferencing application Zoom, he urged councilors to be cautious about spending any extra money as the city faces an uncertain fiscal future due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“A couple of months ago, I would have been very happy to vote for this. Unfortunately, things are different now,” Williams said at the meeting. “We need to be very careful about how we spend money because there’s not going to be very much of it. There’s going to be a lot of new expenses that we have to deal with on the way.”
City Manager Elizabeth Dragon pointed out that the money was being taken from a line that would have covered the pay for an assistant library director position that has been vacant since October. She also said that, due to the COVID-19 crisis, recruitment efforts to fill the position have temporarily been halted.
“What’s being proposed here is a software that will allow us to collect the revenue that’s due from printing, and so it’s a wash,” Dragon said. “While I can understand the sentiment that’s being shared today, I’m not sure that this actually makes the difference that you’re looking for.”
She also noted that the library is currently closed due to the pandemic, making it an opportune time to perform the installation.
There was some confusion about whether Dragon was utilizing the emergency powers that councilors granted to her at their April 2 meeting, which allow her to withdraw funds designated for personnel expenses to use them for non-personnel purposes without taking it to the council for a vote.
At the time, Dragon said it would give her the ability to cover any costs that come up as the city works to keep operations going while also protecting its employees and the public from the virus.
Some councilors opposed the prospect of using personnel funds for the software under these expanded powers.
Filiault said he believed funds redirected from personnel lines using this new authority should be limited strictly to emergencies.
Dragon clarified that the money was being moved via the normal process the city would use to transfer funds from one budget line to another, by first seeking input from the finance committee and then bringing it to the council for a vote. The finance committee recommended buying the software in a unanimous vote last week.
The measure passed Thursday, 10-5, with Councilors Williams, Filiault, Terry Clark, Mitchell Greenwald and Catherine Workman voting against the motion. Councilors Kate Bosley, Bettina Chadbourne, Michael Giacomo, Stephen Hooper, Gladys Johnsen, Philip Jones, Janis Manwaring, Raleigh Ormerod, Thomas Powers and Michael Remy voted in favor.