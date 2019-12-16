From holiday lights to parking spaces and 5G, the City Council’s planning, licenses and development committee covered a broad range of requests at its meeting Wednesday.
The four members present voted unanimously on each measure: Councilors George S. Hansel, Philip M. Jones, Robert J. O’Connor and David C. Richards, the chairman. Councilor Kate M. Bosley was absent.
Keene city councilors conduct most of their work in committee meetings, where members of the public can offer input and ask questions. The committee’s recommendations then go to the full council for a final vote.
Parking for vigil
The Keene Peace Vigil wanted five parking spaces reserved on Central Square for its weekly protests every Saturday from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., but city staff explained there’s no easy mechanism to allow that. Either the parking ordinance would have to be revised to include a provision that would fit this group’s request, or the peace vigil could apply for an event license and get parking spaces reserved through that avenue. Public Works Director Kurt Blomquist cautioned that event licenses also have a host of requirements that organizers must meet.
Councilor David C. Richards, the planning committee’s chairman, said there was no clear path for the committee to grant the Peace Vigil’s request Wednesday, but suggested its members meet with city staff about a possible solution.
The group’s letter was accepted as informational.
365 days of lights
The Kiwanis Club of Keene got support to keep the holiday lights in the Main Street median up throughout the year. The lights, which are wrapped around the median streetlights, would remain throughout 2020 under the ownership of the club during this trial period, according to Public Works Director Blomquist. The club would be responsible for maintenance for that year.
If public opinion falls in favor of the lights, he said the club would likely approach the council at the end of next year, asking the city take over. Blomquist noted that ongoing costs for the LED lights would need to be considered as part of that decision.
Bump for solar power
The committee recommended endorsing a “solarize” campaign to encourage energy-efficient weatherization techniques and solar panel installations in Keene. Solarize campaigns use the power of group purchasing to offer a discount to businesses and households that sign up.
The request came from the city’s energy and climate committee, whose chairwoman, Ann Shedd, has been planning the campaign with Solarize Monadnock, a program under the Monadnock Energy Hub. Shedd said Wednesday that the city’s support of the campaign could include promoting it on Keene’s website and providing meeting space.
Shedd said an installer should be chosen by the end of January, with the campaign is slated to kick off March 4 in Keene. Marlborough is also planning a campaign, though Shedd said its organizers haven’t set a launch date yet.
5G rules upcoming
A measure that would establish Keene’s parameters for the next generation of mobile networks, or 5G technology, via small wireless facilities was put on more time to allow city staff to tweak the draft ordinance. That will likely return to the planning, licenses and development committee next month.