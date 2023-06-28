Two Keene city councilors are proposing the city sponsor a discussion to hear from community members who have been personally affected by substance use and learn how to best serve them with hundreds of thousands of dollars in opioid-abatement funds Keene expects to receive in coming years.
The proposal from Councilors Bobby Williams of Ward 2 and Bettina Chadbourne, at-large, is expected to be brought before the full City Council next Thursday.
In a June 13 letter to fellow councilors and Mayor George Hansel, Williams and Chadbourne wrote that the purpose of the public discussion would be to help determine how Keene should spend money it is getting from the N.H. Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. This fund was established in 2020 via N.H. House Bill 1639 to support programs associated with the prevention of, treatment of and recovery from substance use disorders, Keene City Manager Elizabeth Dragon previously told The Sentinel. All the money for the fund comes from consumer protection settlements or judgments against opioid manufacturers.
The N.H. Department of Justice has said the state could see $310 million over the next two decades from legal settlements tied to the opioid crisis, NHPR reported in April.
The money originates from a series of lawsuits against drug companies, with New Hampshire and other states alleging aggressive marketing tactics and limited oversight of addictive painkillers sparked a public health crisis that has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives.
Assistant City Manager Rebecca Landry explained at the City Council’s Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee meeting last Thursday that Keene estimates it will receive $40,000 to $50,000 annually for the next 16 or 17 years, according to a recording of that meeting.
“The city is one of 23 counties, cities and towns who filed suit in New Hampshire, and those 23 entities are now receiving 15 percent of the settlement funds,” she said.
The state intends to distribute the remaining 85 percent based on a grant application process, she said, to government agencies and nonprofits to help fund programs associated with opioid abatement.
So far, Keene has received $113,123.85 from the trust fund, which has been placed in a city account.
Dragon has said the city is considering using opioid-abatement funds to create and sustain a full-time social worker position within the Keene Police Department. The social worker would specialize in “crucial follow-up,” and connect residents experiencing mental health issues or substance use disorder with proper services.
Inviting many people to the table
At last week’s FOP committee meeting, Williams said this money represents an opportunity to help the Keene community amid the ongoing opioid crisis.
“We want to make sure that this is not just a discussion among social-service agencies and that we’re actually hearing from people who have been affected by this and that we hear their voices and listen to them and understand what the need is,” he said.
The committee voted unanimously to recommend Dragon request a nonprofit substance-use treatment provider lead the proposed public conversation.
Chadbourne, a committee member, emphasized that she thinks it’s important to have local organizations and those with personal ties to substance use at the discussion.
“I think this is a great idea to have a community conversation with different stakeholders at the table as well as the voices of those affected,” she said.
Committee member Michael Remy said he likes the idea of a community organization leading the discussion, with representatives of the city in attendance to advise agencies on how to apply for opioid-abatement funding.
Councilor Andrew Madison, also a committee member, said he would like Dragon to consider having a group of nonprofits lead the discussion, as opposed to just one. Alternatively, he asked that Mayor Hansel consider appointing an ad hoc group to oversee it.
“Substance abuse doesn’t exist in a vacuum,” he said. “It’s compounded by other issues ... such as poverty, housing, food insecurity, mental health. ... We need to make sure that the experts who have experience in those fields have a seat at the table and are actively participating in this conversation.”
The City Council’s next meeting is scheduled for Thursday, July 6, at 7 p.m. at Keene City Hall.
