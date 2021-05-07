A Keene city councilor recently won $19,000 — in wine, that is.
Mike Giacomo secured the prize last month through the N.H. Liquor Commission’s latest fundraising event, Cheers for Charity.
The raffle featured 52 rare wines and spirits, according to a news release from the commission. Participants chose between a spirits or wine package, valued at $30,000 and $19,000, respectively, or could enter both drawings by purchasing two of the $100 tickets.
There were 2,416 entries in the contest, according to N.H. Liquor Commission spokesman E.J. Powers.
Each winner also received an all-expenses-paid trip to the Omni Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods, the release says.
Giacomo’s package of 17 wines includes a 2016 Château Pétrus Pomerol, 2017 Chateau Mouton Rothschild, 2016 Opus One, six bottles of 2017 Domaine de la Romanee-Conti Echezeaux and more. A single bottle of the 2017 Domaine de la Romanee-Conti Echezeaux can sell for nearly $3,000, according to the N.H. Liquor and Wine Outlet.
The city councilor, who represents Keene’s Ward 3, said he had initially entered the spirits raffle but decided to go after the wine package, as well, because his wife likes one of the bottles included. Explaining that he is not “a connoisseur by any means,” Giacomo said he can tell a high-quality wine “if it tastes good.”
When he received an email in early April saying he had won Cheers for Charity, he thought it was spam.
“I don’t win a lot of things, so it’s very exciting,” he said. “I had to buy a wine fridge because I don’t have a cellar that I can store it in.”
The winner of the spirits package is Daniel Kallmerton of Gilford, according to the liquor commission.
The $200,000 raised from the raffle will be donated to N.H. Food Bank and Easterseals New Hampshire. The food bank in Manchester provides nutritious food and resources to people experiencing food insecurity, and Easterseals New Hampshire, also in Manchester, is a social services agency for people with disabilities and special needs.
The N.H. Liquor Commission has surpassed $3 million in donations to New Hampshire nonprofits over the past six years, according to the news release.
“The New Hampshire Liquor Commission has long been committed to supporting the communities where we live and work,” Commission Chairman Joseph Mollica said in a prepared statement. “While our annual revenue to the General Fund supports essential state services, we are proud to take our service one step further with creative initiatives supporting our nonprofit community that leverage our unrivaled selection of the world’s best wines and spirits.”
This article has been updated with the number of entries in the Cheers for Charity contest. Sentinel staff writer Caleb Symons contributed reporting.