Members of a Keene City Council committee are divided on whether a record should be kept of meetings between committee chairs and city staff members.
Last week, Councilor Randy Filiault revived a request he first raised last year, asking that minutes be kept of biweekly meetings in which committee chairs coordinate with city staff about the agendas for upcoming meetings. The meetings include the chairs from the Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee; the Planning, Licenses and Development Committee; and the Finance, Operations and Personnel committees.
“The minute-taker is just for transparency, and that’s all,” Filiault said during a Planning, Licenses and Development Committee meeting on March 10. “There’s no political ambition or motion or something behind the scenes ... Every other committee meeting that’s scheduled, or council meeting that’s scheduled, has a minute-taker.”
Filiault, who is not a member of the planning committee, said there should be a record of which discussions happen in these meetings, so that councilors who are not committee chairs can follow up later to stay in the loop. He said the request never made it to the committee review process last year.
However, some members of the committee and city staff disagreed that there needs to be a record of the meetings.
City Clerk Patty Little said that assigning a minute-taker for those meetings would create an administrative burden, and others said the meetings serve only as planning sessions, and the subjects that come up are mostly just procedural — such as who will be presenting during a meeting, who plans to attend and whether any changes need to be made to the agenda.
“These meetings are administrative in nature, and they’re intended to make certain that the actual committee meeting runs smoothly, and that the committee has all the information and resources that they need to make a recommendation,” Little said during the meeting. “There is no information shared with the committee of any substantive nature.”
She also emphasized that the people participating in these meetings are not members of a public body and are not legally required to take minutes — and requiring minutes for this meeting could lead to an expectation that minutes would need to be kept for every administrative meeting. She also said councilors do receive an email round-up of what was discussed at the meeting.
Councilor Kate Bosley, who serves as the chair of the planning committee and participates in the meetings, agreed that it isn’t necessary for there to be minutes of the meetings between staff and committee chairs. She reiterated that the meetings are “basic” and also that a minute-taker would by statute have five days to produce the minutes, which means councilors would have them after the formal committee meetings have already taken place.
“It starts to just get very complicated,” she said. “I also feel like we are looking at creating a public body out of three chairs that don’t create a quorum of anything.”
Mayor George Hansel also opposed the request, saying that if the meeting participants were considered a public body, it would create more work for city staff. He also said that, as the person who runs the meeting, he works hard to keep the conversation strictly on topic.
However, Filiault said he chose to revive the minute-taker request after hearing that there was some discussion about then-Councilor Terry Clark during one of the meetings. Clark resigned last month following a complaint filed by Councilor Michael Remy about Clark’s improperly recording a legal advice session between council members and the city attorney, and Filiault said he was concerned about that sort of thing being discussed at a meeting where there was no record.
Filiault also said that if these meetings had been taking place while he was serving as a committee chair (the meetings started only a few years ago under former Mayor Kendall Lane), he “wouldn’t have allowed it.” He said the argument that taking minutes would be burdensome isn’t a good enough reason not to do it.
“I’ve heard no logical reason not to have a minute-taker, other than it’s a slight inconvenience,” he said, “none at all.”
The request for added transparency was supported by some committee members. Councilor Mitch Greenwald, who has been a committee chair in the past, said that while the meetings are generally just reviews of the agenda, he agreed there should be a record of them, even if it’s a simple record that’s less extensive than minutes taken at a formal meeting.
Councilor Catherine Workman said that while she understands some of the concerns about finding a minute-taker to cover the meetings, she also agreed that there should be a record of the meetings. Instead of a minute-taker, she suggested simply taking audio recordings of the meetings, which could be made available to other councilors, which would avoid the question of whether formal minutes should be taken and whether the meeting participants would have to be considered a public body.
Greenwald moved to table Filiault’s request, allowing for further discussion at the committee’s next meeting, but Bosley moved to amend that motion to deny the request and move it to the full council for discussion. The motion to amend failed by a vote of 3-2.
The motion for allowing more time to consider the proposal passed 3-2, with Greenwald, Workman and Councilor Philip Jones voting in favor and Bosley and Councilor Gladys Johnsen voting against it.