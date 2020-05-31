The city councilor who was set to propose a mask mandate in Keene said he now plans to withdraw it.
Citing a legal challenge to a similar ordinance that passed in Nashua, Randy Filiault on Sunday said he no longer plans to ask the council to consider passing an ordinance requiring face masks when at city businesses. He said the wording he submitted in the proposal to the City Council, mayor and city attorney last week was identical to Nashua's ordinance, and he didn't want to move forward with the legal standing uncertain.
"The last thing I want to do is have anything going forward that has a lawsuit on it," Filiault said. He added that even when there's little opposition, an ordinance takes at least a month to go into effect, and that waiting until the lawsuit is settled would "basically wipe out the whole reason for getting [an ordinance] in early."
The ordinance Filiault submitted would have stipulated that those working at or visiting businesses or government buildings wear face masks whenever they’re within 6 feet of someone. At restaurants, masks would be required for picking up takeout orders, but diners on an outdoor patio would be able to take their masks off while seated at their tables.
The ordinance would have excluded people who can show that a medical professional has advised against wearing a mask, as well as children under the age of 10.
Instead, Filiault plans to ask Mayor George Hansel to forward the broader issue of the city's plan for fighting COVID-19 to a council committee so it can be discussed and so members of the community can have a chance to be part of the conversation.
Filiault said he received much support for the proposal, but acknowledged that there has been backlash as well, including a protest in Central Square on Saturday. He noted that the original proposal was never formally brought before the City Council.
The Nashua ordinance, which passed May 21, was challenged in court Wednesday by a Nashua resident in a suit filed by Manchester legal firm Fojo Law, according to a blog post on its website. The firm claims that the city skirted procedural requirements in passing the ordinance, and that the city doesn't have the statutory authority to pass the law. A hearing has been scheduled for June 18 in Hillsborough County Superior Court, the firm says.