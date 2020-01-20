Closed biweekly meetings between the mayor and committee chairpersons have at least one Keene City Councilor questioning whether they should be open to the public and minutes kept.
Councilor Randy L. Filiault submitted a letter Jan. 1 to the council and Mayor George S. Hansel “in opposition” to these regularly scheduled meetings that involve some city councilors but aren’t open to others or to the public. Also, minutes are not taken. In the letter, Filiault asked Hansel to stop the practice, which began under a former mayor and city manager who aren’t named in the letter.
The City Council took up the request at its Thursday meeting — its first with the newly inaugurated members in place — and Hansel began by explaining that these biweekly gatherings are “administrative in nature.” He said that is both his and the city manager’s prerogative.
“We get together to run through the agenda for the committee meetings, and in order to improve communication we’ve included other people in those meetings,” he said, referring to staff members.
Because a majority of the council is never present at these meetings, Hansel pointed out that there are no requirements to take minutes or meet other rules under New Hampshire’s Right-to-Know law. If a majority of a public body is present for a meeting, the statute (RSA 91-A) stipulates that the public must be properly notified and allowed to attend and someone has to take minutes, which will be made available for inspection.
“So I’m not really sure what the council would be able to do with these communication,” Hansel said. “It’s not really in their purview to tell the mayor or the city manager who they can and cannot meet with, but I do recognize the issue that Councilor Filiault’s bringing up.”
Hansel said he planned to accept the letter as informational — an endpoint for communications that receive no further action by the council — and turned the floor over to Filiault for a chance to elaborate on his request.
Counter to his letter, Filiault said he wasn’t trying to shut down the meetings. He explained that he wasn’t questioning the legality of the practice, acknowledging that these meetings fall outside of the requirements of the Right-to-Know law. He said he was fighting for transparency, which he argued can be achieved voluntarily and doesn’t need to be compelled by law.
Filiault asserted that the meetings with committee chairpersons are different than other administrative meetings because they aren’t spontaneous but rather regularly scheduled.
He also alleged that past meetings haven’t stayed on topic.
“One of the reasons that I bring this up tonight is because last year it was brought to my attention, under the previous mayor, that a couple of these meetings strayed from the issue of agenda into personnel, namely me,” Filiault said. “My name was brought up. I can’t prove or disprove it. Why? No minute-taker.”
Hansel agreed that it would be inappropriate to “orchestrate a vote” but that allowing anyone into these meetings would limit his authority as mayor.
“There is a certain amount of ‘taking-my-word-for-it’ that we’re not going to stray from that,” Hansel said of sticking to agenda items, “but I think it’s very difficult, and it would be very difficult, to legislate a way for people not to talk behind your back, you know, to take away that as a possibility.”
With the goal of having minutes taken at such meetings, Filiault made a motion to challenge the mayor’s ruling.
Though Hansel said it would need a two-thirds majority, there’s a contradiction in the city code: Another section says only a simple majority is required to overrule the mayor. City Attorney Thomas P. Mullins declined to comment on the discrepancy when reached by phone Saturday.
Regardless of which rule might have prevailed, Filiault failed to get either majority, with eight of the 15 councilors supporting Hansel’s ruling: Kate M. Bosley, Mike Giacomo, Stephen L. Hooper, Janis M. Manwaring, Raleigh Ormerod, Thomas F. Powers, Mike Remy and Catherine I. “Catt” Workman.
Seven councilors opposed the mayor’s ruling, including Filiault and Bettina A. Chadbourne, Terry M. Clark, Mitchell H. Greenwald, Gladys Johnsen, Philip M. Jones and Robert C. “Bobby” Williams.
After the vote, Greenwald stood and made one last appeal to the mayor, asking that the city clerk keep “high-level minutes” at these meetings “to make everyone happy.” As the chairman of the finance, organization and personnel committee until Dec. 31, Greenwald participated in these meetings under then-Mayor Kendall W. Lane.
Hansel again said it’s his prerogative, calling it a slippery slope.
“... No one has convinced me what differentiates this meeting from the other scheduled meetings that I have all the time. Where does it stop?”