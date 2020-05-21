City Councilor Mitch Greenwald wants to start a discussion about ways to increase dining and retail space outside of Keene storefronts, particularly downtown.
In a letter to the City Council, Greenwald, who owns Main Street’s Greenwald Realty, says he wants to see what can be done to help businesses get back on their feet after months of being closed or operating with significant restrictions due to the COVID-19 outbreak. His letter is on the agenda for tonight’s City Council meeting.
He said he’d like to see additional outdoor dining space for restaurants, which were given the go-ahead to resume patio dining service as of Monday. And he also said he’s in favor of letting retailers, which were able to reopen as of May 11, use more of the sidewalks, as well.
Greenwald said that in the past, the city had weekend-long street fairs in July, when downtown merchants brought their products out to displays on the sidewalk. He said recreating that atmosphere could make it easier to cater to patrons, as restaurants are restricted to outdoor service and retail facilities are required to operate at reduced capacity.
“The street fair, at its biggest, was no traffic on the street and vendors all over the place,” he said. He added that he’d like “to get a little vibrancy and a little sizzle downtown that will hopefully attract shoppers to come downtown, not just from Keene but from further away.”
He added that this model is something the city could continue to use even after the pandemic has run its course, saying he’d like to see the street fairs return as a regular occurrence in the summers.
He noted that City Manager Elizabeth Dragon has been working with local restaurants to try to figure out ways to increase the amount of outside space for them since Gov. Chris Sununu announced on May 1 that certain sectors of the economy could begin to reopen.
But Greenwald said the council hasn’t really discussed the matter at length. He asked in his letter that it be brought up in a meeting of the council’s planning, licenses and development committee, with the results of that discussion referred to Dragon for use in developing a plan.
Some of the specific suggestions that Greenwald included in his letter are allowing patios to extend in front of neighboring storefronts, allowing seating to be set up in parking spaces, temporarily closing one lane in each direction on Main Street or even temporarily lowering the downtown speed limit.
However, he emphasized that these are all just suggestions. He added that some of them may not even be possible.
“It’s just a discussion,” he said. “I’m sure that our emergency management director is probably going to have a lot to say about what we can’t do.”
While only restaurants are being restricted to serving patrons outdoors, Greenwald emphasized that retail businesses could benefit from outdoor service as well.
He said when he owned a Main Street clothing store in the 1970s, it wasn’t unusual for merchants to bring a great deal of their inventory out to the sidewalk displays during the street fairs. Greenwald said the business’ best days of the year often coincided with these events.
When asked about how the city would cover any costs associated with these proposals should they move forward, Greenwald said it’s something that still needs to be talked about. Even asking employees from the public works department to put up barriers costs money, he said, but to help downtown businesses, Greenwald thinks it’s worth considering.
The City Council meeting for May 21 begins at 7 p.m. and will be held via the teleconferencing application Zoom. Access information can be found on the city’s website. Communications to the City Council are generally referred directly to a committee without additional immediate discussion.