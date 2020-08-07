Keene City Councilor Raleigh Ormerod has endorsed Jay Surdukowski for N.H. Executive Council’s second district.
“The number of supporters and amount this activist, lawyer, and paragon of civility has raised is truly impressive,” Ormerod, who represents Keene’s Ward 1 on the City Council, wrote in a letter to the editor he sent to The Sentinel. “Jay is just what we need watching our backs in Executive Council.”
Surdukowski, of Concord, is one of six Democrats seeking to represent District 2, which includes Keene and many other local communities. The others are Leah Plunkett of Concord, John D. Shea of Nelson, Emmett Soldati of Somersworth, Craig Thompson of Harrisville and Cinde Warmington of Concord.
Two Republicans are also seeking the seat: Jim Beard of Lempster and Stewart I. Levenson of Hopkinton.
The primary is Sept. 8.
Joanne Michelle Martin of Concord has filed a declaration of intent to appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot as a third-party candidate.
New Hampshire’s five executive councilors are elected every two years, with responsibilities that include overseeing the receipt and spending of state and federal funds; managing the state’s 10-year highway plan; approving appointments of judges, commissioners and other posts; and considering pardon requests.
District 2 is currently represented by Andru Volinsky, a Concord Democrat running for governor.