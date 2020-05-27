An ordinance a Keene city councilor is proposing to mandate facial coverings in public would extend to outdoor vendor areas and worksites where social distancing is difficult. It would also apply to common areas of residential properties with two or more units.
The details of Councilor Randy Filiault’s proposed ordinance are laid out in a draft he submitted Tuesday to the City Council, Mayor George Hansel and City Attorney Tom Mullins.
As currently written, the proposed rules would stipulate that those working at or visiting businesses or government buildings wear face masks whenever they’re within 6 feet of someone. At restaurants, masks would be required for picking up takeout orders, but diners on an outdoor patio would be able to take their masks off while seated at their tables.
“Clearly, from what you see with all the experts, COVID-19 isn’t going anywhere,” Filiault said Sunday, shortly after posting on Facebook that he planned to propose a mask ordinance. “As a matter of fact, from what we’ve seen in a lot of states and communities, is that the communities that aren’t adhering to social distancing and opening things up too soon are seeing a resurgence in positive cases.”
The ordinance would exclude people who can show that a medical professional has advised against wearing a mask, as well as children under the age of 10. The ordinance states that face masks aren’t recommended for children under 2, as noted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Filiault’s proposal defines a face covering as something made of cloth or other material that covers the nose, mouth and adjacent areas of the face. Coverings can be professionally made, homemade or improvised from other household items.
The CDC encourages the public to use cloth masks to help prevent respiratory droplets from coming into contact with anyone else. They are meant to protect other members of the public rather than the wearer.
At least two of Filiault’s 14 colleagues on the Keene City Council, Terry Clark and Robert Williams, have expressed support for the proposal. Both said it’s important to find a balance between protecting public health and allowing local businesses to get back to work.
Several states, including Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York, have instituted mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, Brattleboro passed a mask requirement of its own.
On May 15, 178 N.H. House Democrats, including many local representatives, sent a letter to Gov. Chris Sununu urging him to adopt a statewide mask requirement. House Minority Leader Dick Hinch, R-Merrimack, pushed back on the request, arguing it would run contrary to the “New Hampshire Way.”
Though he has encouraged the use of face masks in public, Sununu, a Republican, has stated that he intends to leave any mask mandates to local leaders.
Filiault said his face-mask ordinance is heavily based on a similar piece of legislation that the Nashua Board of Aldermen passed Thursday. Though his draft ordinance doesn’t specify a penalty, Filiault said he intends to model that on Nashua’s mandate, as well.
“The Nashua Revised Ordinance provides in substance that if no other penalty is stated, any ordinance violation is punishable by a fine of not more than $1,000,” said Nashua Corporation Counsel Steve Bolton in an email to The Sentinel Tuesday afternoon.
When asked about enforcement in Keene, Filiault said the goal is not to “be fining people left and right.” However, he said he wants the ordinance to have enough teeth that those who refuse to comply can be ticketed.
Keene Police Chief Steven Russo did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday afternoon about how the ordinance would be enforced.
Mullins, the city attorney, declined to comment on the ordinance’s legality until the council determines whether or not it wants to move the proposal forward.