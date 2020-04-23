The Keene City Council’s Planning, Licenses and Development Committee has voted unanimously to recommend an ordinance governing small wireless-facility installations on public rights-of-way despite warnings that elements of the proposed new rule may violate state and federal law.
During the committee’s Wednesday night meeting, held digitally via the teleconferencing application Zoom, an official with the Cellular Telecommunications Industry Association said several aspects of the ordinance conflict with existing legislation on the topic.
The Telecommunications Act says municipalities can’t discriminate against providers or prohibit wireless service, meaning that if utility and telephone poles are permitted on public rights-of-way, small wireless facilities must be allowed as well.
A small wireless facility is an antenna that is mounted on buildings or utility poles. The facilities are installed in close proximity to each other because they produce high-frequency radio waves that don’t travel as far as the signals emitted by previous wireless infrastructures.
Beth Cooley, assistant vice president of state legislative affairs for the Cellular Telecommunications Industry Association, took issue with the City Council’s vote last month to place a moratorium on 5G applications through Jan. 2, 2021. The temporary ban, she argued, is in violation of rules put forth by the Federal Communications Commission.
The FCC released its Small Cell Order in late 2018, which restricts what local governments can require of providers. The order mandates that any requirements for installing wireless facilities be published in advance, and it gives towns and cities deadlines for processing small cell applications — 60 days for attaching to an existing structure and 90 days for new construction.
“We also have concerns that the proposed ordinance before you will deprive the residents of Keene of enhanced wireless services,” Cooley said. “Connectivity, as we can see today, is imperative in the world that we live in, from work to school to play, and the provisions in this ordinance will hinder wireless providers’ ability to deploy and upgrade their networks.”
In addition, she said the ordinance is discriminatory against Internet providers looking to install wireless facilities and that it would violate the federal Communications Act due to a clause in the ordinance prohibiting small wireless facilities from being installed on wooden poles or city-owned decorative poles. She also contended the ordinance would violate RSA 12-K:10, a state statute that bars the regulation of wireless facilities on utility poles.
5G is the forthcoming generation of wireless technology supporting cellular data, and boasts better connectivity between devices and faster speeds. But opponents of the technology worry that it may cause radiation-related health problems because these facilities are placed closer together than traditional cell towers.
The purpose of the proposed ordinance discussed Wednesday is to create a protocol for dealing with applications to build wireless infrastructure, including 5G, when those applications come in.
Committee members did not dispute Cooley’s concerns, and acknowledged they’re aware of some possible conflicts between the ordinance and state and federal legislation. Committee Chairwoman Kate Bosley said city officials understand there may be consequences for passing the measure, but that the committee is acting in accordance with what its members believe are Keene’s best interests.
“I do believe we have made some decisions as a committee with the understanding that there could be ramifications, based on what we think is right for the citizens of Keene,” Bosley said, while adding she feels Cooley made “some good points.”
City Attorney Thomas Mullins offered a similar sentiment, saying officials have tried to balance the city’s needs with expectations from higher levels of government. However, he said he thinks the ordinance is ready to proceed, and if any issues come up, the city will “deal with those issues as they arise.”
Councilor Terry Clark, who was listening in on the meeting but is not part of the committee, also voiced support for the ordinance, saying the city knows it “may, technically, violate a law or two, but we have decided that the health and safety of our citizenry is much more important.”
In February, at least a dozen residents of Keene and surrounding areas attended a public hearing held by the City Council to discuss a possible ordinance for wireless-facility installations. During the meeting, some attendees expressed concerns about potential health issues related to the eventual roll out of the technology. Some cited fears over possible radiation exposure while others offered suggestions for how to discourage excessive installations, such as license renewal fees.
A recent report from the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection found no evidence to suggest that the electromagnetic waves associated with 5G networks are likely to negatively impact health.
Committee Vice Chairman Mitch Greenwald explained during Wednesday’s meeting that the ordinance is not an endorsement of 5G technology, just a way of establishing a policy for how the city will respond if the matter ever comes up.
“We are not talking about the merits of 5G, we’re not talking about any of the side issues regarding it,” Greenwald said. “This ordinance will say, if and when it ever occurs and comes to Keene, this is how it will be dealt with.”
According to Rhett Lamb, assistant city manager and community development director, the city has not received any applications for small wireless facilities that would put out a 5G signal to date.
Prior to Wednesday’s vote, City Planner Mari Brunner gave a presentation about some changes that had been made to the ordinance since the committee’s last review of it.
They include requiring that any small wireless facilities be at least 750 feet from existing small wireless facilities in residential districts (up from the originally proposed 400 feet) and that installations also be at least 750 feet from any K-through-12 school buildings, preschools or daycares.
In addition to Bosley and Greenwald, committee members Philip Jones, Gladys Johnsen and Catherine Workman also supported the ordinance. Next, it will head to the full City Council for consideration. The council’s next meeting is May 7 at 7 p.m.