After nearly two years in the works, Keene’s proposed comprehensive energy plan won the support of a City Council committee Wednesday night.
Following its approval by the city’s Energy and Climate Committee last week, the plan was presented at a regular meeting of the City Council’s Planning, Licenses and Development Committee Wednesday. Members voted unanimously to recommend the council adopt the roadmap for transitioning Keene to 100-percent clean energy.
Stemming from goals adopted by the council in January 2019, the plan aims to have all electricity used in the city coming from renewable sources by 2030, and all heating and transportation energy coming from renewable sources by 2050.
The draft plan was introduced to the committee Wednesday by City Planner Mari Brunner, who has been working with the Energy and Climate Committee to develop the proposal. Brunner went over the plan’s major components and discussed strategies for achieving the city’s goals.
“I really have to thank the city staff for all the hard work they have done to bring this plan to you by the deadline that was set in the resolution of January 2019,” Energy and Climate Committee Chairwoman Ann Shedd told the PLD Committee. “It’s been quite a process, and it’s really just a continuation of a journey the city has been on for 20 or more years — taking leadership ... in climate action and in climate adaptation.”
She noted that the plan must be flexible and revisited periodically to make sure it can accommodate changes in climate and the energy industry in the years to come.
The plan was well-received by committee members — though Councilor Philip Jones said that while he likes the proposal, he thinks even more can be done, particularly with regard to the 2030 electricity goal.
“First of all, we probably have a thousand vendors that service the city; we should be asking those vendors, ‘How can you help us achieve that goal?’ “ Jones said. “The other thing is, when we do a [request for proposals], we should mention our sustainable goals and make that something we might be considering as part of an RFP because that might help us meet that goal.”
Councilor Mitch Greenwald pointed to the plan’s inclusion of potentially implementing a renewable district heating system — a system for distributing heat that is generated in a centralized location. He recalled a similar project in the past that never came to fruition. Greenwald said he’s supportive of the energy plan but worries some elements would be difficult to get started.
Only one member of the public spoke during Wednesday’s meeting. Suzanne Butcher — a member of Keene’s Clean Energy Team, which first pitched the idea of developing a plan to transition to 100 percent renewable sources for energy several years ago — commended the work of the Energy and Climate Committee, particularly for listening to input from residents throughout the process.
Peter Hansel, a member of the Energy and Climate Committee and also chair of the city’s ad hoc committee on community power, said a number of other communities with similar energy plans were looked at during the planning process. Keene’s, he noted, is the most comprehensive among them.
“I think the city of Keene can be very proud to put this out as an example of what a community can do,” he said. “It’s a very clear roadmap to the future.”
The draft plan will be sent to the City Council for a final vote. The council’s next meeting is Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.