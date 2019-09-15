A City Council committee found easy consensus at its Thursday meeting when members voted unanimously to sell some properties and accept a couple of donations.
In addition to Councilor Mitchell H. Greenwald, who serves as chairman, the finance, organization and personnel committee includes Councilors Bettina A. Chadbourne, Terry M. Clark, Carl B. Jacobs and Thomas F. Powers.
Among other items on their agenda, the five members voted to:
* Give city staff more time to consider a proposal from Roberta Mastrogiovanni, the owner of Corner News at Main Street and Gilbo Avenue, to buy the land beneath her business. Her attorney, Joseph S. Hoppock, said she owns the building but leases the property from the city and therefore doesn’t have an incentive to make large investments. He said Mastrogiovanni wants to preserve the building’s history as a railroad station. City Manager Elizabeth A. Dragon asked for a few weeks to consider the offer, as well as figure out if the city has future plans for that area that might determine whether it needs to maintain ownership of the land.
Aside from putting an item on more time, committee votes are considered recommendations that move on to the full City Council for approval. Committee members also voted unanimously Thursday to recommend:
*Allowing a local chapter of the New England Mountain Bike Association to donate time and resources to build a pump track at the north end of Wheelock Park. Club President Michael Davern explained that a pump track is a closed loop made of packed dirt that crosses over itself several times, and he said it lets riders of all ages practice at their own pace. Because it’s meant for bikes without motors, he said there’s little maintenance, and Parks, Recreation and Facilities Director Andy Bohannon explained that it would be a “use at your own risk” situation, like all of the city’s recreational facilities. The club will start fundraising soon and hopes to start construction in the spring.
*Accepting a donation of an informational kiosk about the Walldogs Magical History Tour, which would double as an art piece by incorporating a section of the Cheshire railroad that was found buried by the rail trail. The tour is self-guided and walks visitors to all 16 murals, which depict different aspects of the city's history.
*Authorizing Dragon to sell two subdivided properties at the south end of the city-owned Dillant-Hopkins Airport in North Swanzey at 471 Old Homestead Highway (Route 32). Formerly home to 2Putt Raceway, a 5-acre lot with a mini golf course and a go-kart track would be put up for sale through a traditional bidding process. An adjacent 10-acre portion of undeveloped land would be offered to an abutter with an interest in buying, according to Dragon, who would negotiate and execute the sales. (The city manager handles property transactions.)
*Authorizing Dragon to sell an aging airport hangar in need of repairs to Monadnock Aviation, which leases it and has shown interest in buying it, the city manager said.