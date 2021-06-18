After narrowly rejecting an amendment to earmark more money for sidewalk repairs, the Keene City Council has approved a 2021-22 budget.
During their meeting Thursday, held fully in person for the first time in more than a year, councilors voted unanimously to adopt the $63 million operating budget, as well as $6.3 million in capital expenditures for proprietary funds and $2.9 million in bonds for several general-fund projects. The budget will raise the city’s portion of the tax rate by 1.69 percent.
“The budget that’s been presented is really balanced,” Councilor Thomas Powers said. “It’s within our guidelines, and hopefully we’re getting some work done with the amount of money we have available.”
During the past few weeks of budget talks, two issues have been most heavily discussed: sidewalk-repair dollars and the increase to the police department budget. While many people lined Central Square Thursday evening with signs supporting police and police funding, the sidewalk discussion was front and center within council chambers. Councilors Raleigh Ormerod and Bobby Williams proposed a budget amendment to transfer about $67,000 from the street-maintenance line to the sidewalk-repair line.
Both councilors have been vocal advocates for the needs of pedestrians and have pointed to a number of streets throughout Keene that they feel have deteriorated to the point of posing a safety risk. While the city is developing an asset management plan for sidewalks, and has plans to discuss sidewalk repairs as part of its upcoming capital improvement program process, Ormerod and Williams said this extra money would help jumpstart the process.
“Sidewalk repair in Keene has been underfunded for years, and the conditions of our sidewalks show it,” Williams said before councilors struck down the amendment. Ormerod said the city’s sidewalks have been the victims of “systemic neglect.”
However, other councilors expressed concerns about moving money to a new budget line without a clear idea of exactly how it would be spent. While all councilors expressed support for doing a better job of maintaining sidewalks, they said they felt more comfortable letting the asset management process play out before making any decisions.
“I think it might be a little bit premature because we are just going into the sidewalk asset management plan right now,” Councilor Mike Giacomo said. “We don’t know what level of service we are looking for on sidewalks, and as a result, we don’t know how much money that’s going to cost to get to that point. So taking a relatively arbitrary amount of money out of the roads and putting it to sidewalks, it may send a nice message, but we really don’t know what that’s necessarily going to accomplish in the next year.”
The council voted 8-7 against the amendment.
While the subject of only a brief discussion Thursday, the roughly $275,000 police budget hike — or about 3.5 percent — was a primary concern among residents who participated in a budget hearing earlier this month. Prior to the final budget vote Thursday, Councilor Gladys Johnsen said that she had received a letter from several residents who had expressed concerns about the rising police funding, and Ormerod noted he had received a similar letter.
“Compared to other budget lines, the police budget increases exponentially every single year,” said the letter to Ormerod, which he shared with The Sentinel. It was signed by 10 people, including several who spoke up during the June 3 budget hearing.
“As a taxpayer in Keene, that is not where I want my money spent,” the letter continues. “Instead, I believe our community needs more resources and funding for the homeless community, mental health services, affordable housing and rehabilitation services.”
Johnsen did not propose lowering the police budget, but said she brought it up to ensure that the voices of the concerned citizens were heard.
City officials have explained that the overwhelming majority of the increase to the police budget is due to pension costs, which went up dramatically this year.
“The increases in the police department’s budget are not a result of new requests,” City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said in an email earlier this month. “The biggest budget driver is from the required employer contribution rates as part of the NH Retirement [S]ystem.”
Meanwhile, though the budget has passed, the city’s plans for how it will bill for water services in the coming fiscal year remain somewhat up in the air. After rejecting a two-tier system that would have charged people a lower rate for water use under a certain amount, the council has asked city staff to draft an ordinance that would charge people a flat rate for water use.
Dragon said the outcome of the ordinance won’t affect the budget’s bottom line, but might require some adjustments within the water budget depending on what is ultimately approved by the council. She said she expects to have the new rate structure in place in time for August’s billing period.
“They passed the budget tonight,” she said. “I just have to figure out how it’s going to be allocated.”