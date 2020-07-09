The organizers of a pair of Keene festivals are seeking permission to hold their events this year but with some changes to ensure the safety of visitors amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a July 6 letter to the City Council and Mayor George Hansel, Pablo Fleischmann, director the Keene Music Festival, pitched a smaller-than-usual event for Sept. 5, using fewer stages than in previous years.
Meanwhile, Let it Shine, the nonprofit organization behind the Keene Pumpkin Festival, has also proposed a smaller event, on Oct. 24. Pumpkins would be displayed along the facades of downtown buildings, rather than in Central Square as in years past, so guests can view them as they patronize local businesses, according to a June 23 letter to the city. The plan also involves a virtual component — a digital gallery on the festival's Facebook page.
The requests came before the council's Planning, Licenses and Development Committee on Wednesday evening. Both were given more time to allow organizers to hold protocol meetings with city staff, but committee members didn't raise objections to either festival.
Tim Zinn, a Let it Shine board member, said this year's festival would involve approximately 500 pumpkins carved by area students. That number would be down significantly from last year's count of more than 3,000.
He said the event wouldn't have elements that have been included in the past, such as entertainment, food vendors and fundraising by nonprofit organizations.
"We would encourage social distancing, the wearing of masks, and our door is open to suggestions," Zinn said during Wednesday's meeting, which was held virtually. "Nobody knows what October's going to bring ... but we think we've presented something that hopefully is safe and keeps people moving and keeps a bright spot for our community for October."
He said he envisioned a format similar to the Keene Art Walk, with pumpkins kept out of the way so that sidewalks remain open for visitors. Organizers plan to avoid street closures this year, and Zinn said he doesn't expect the event to draw huge crowds.
He said the online component of the festival would encourage people to carve their own pumpkins and share them on social media. "We could get some safe participation that way," he added.
In addition to the main event, the proposal suggests scheduling a three- or four-hour preview the evening of Oct. 23.
Committee members offered support for the proposal and said they were glad to see the festival is finding a way to continue.
As for the music festival, typically held outdoors at different locations around downtown, Fleischmann proposed using only three stages: Central Square, Railroad Square and the space outside of City Tire Company on Main Street. His letter says the festival will continue its previous tradition of not inviting outside vendors so that festival-goers instead take advantage of the shops and restaurants in downtown Keene.
He acknowledged in his letter that conditions could change and there's still a possibility the festival may need to be put off. Fleischmann wrote that organizers are "proceeding with the understanding that should conditions in our overall community dictate a stricter than usual protocol (such as a flare-up in coronavirus cases), we may cancel the event altogether."