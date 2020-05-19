The last time the U.S. census was taken, in 2010, undergraduate students attending Keene State College accounted for about 21 percent of the city’s population.
While more recent enrollment figures and population estimates have that percentage hovering around 15, it’s still a sizable portion. And with the COVID-19 pandemic mostly clearing campus in March and causing many to head home, some local officials are concerned students won’t be counted as Keene residents in the 2020 census. That, those officials fear, could have a host of negative consequences for the city.
“The census has a pretty significant impact on a lot of different things — more than I think people realize,” Keene Mayor George Hansel said Friday.
Affected areas include federal funding; representation in Congress and state government; and planning and funding for education, health care, infrastructure and employment and training programs.
“If 15 percent of Keene’s population isn’t here when the census is taken, that’s a big problem,” Hansel said.
Michael Giacomo, a Ward 3 city councilor, shares Hansel’s concern. Keene State students, like full-time residents, use the city’s services and roads and benefit from its infrastructure. For those reasons alone, it’s important they are counted, he said.
Census guidelines ask people to record their residency based on where they are living and sleeping most of the time as of April 1 of the census year. For college and university students living away from home, that means listing themselves as residents in the communities where they attend school. It does not matter if the student lives on or off campus.
However, with the pandemic causing colleges and universities across the country to close campuses and move to remote learning in March or early April, many students are no longer living in these host communities.
Census officials have since issued guidance telling those students they should count themselves where they would have ordinarily been living on April 1. It also explains that students who would otherwise be living on campus will be counted through their school as part of the census’ group quarters enumeration. But this sometimes requires student participation. And students who were living off campus are responsible for recording their residency themselves.
Jeff T. Behler, director of the Census Bureau’s New York Regional Office, said Friday the agency has been working with colleges and universities since February to get counts of students living on campus. Schools have four or five options they can use to collect and submit their numbers, he said.
According to the Census Bureau, about 47 percent of colleges and universities have chosen the eResponse methodology, and about 7 percent have chosen to provide their student information via paper records. However, about 35 percent of schools chose the option allowing students to pick up and then drop off their Individual Census Questionnaire at their school, the release states.
Due to the pandemic, Census officials are now contacting those colleges and universities that picked this option to ask if they would like to change that preference, according to the release.
Brenda Fox Tree, housing operations assistant for residential life and housing services at Keene State College, said Thursday in an email that the institution was initially going to have an in-person count of students for the 2020 census where enumerators would have come to the campus on a schedule.
“We have now changed to e-response wherein we will provide information electronically for on-campus residents who would have been here on April 1st had COVID-19 not interfered,” she wrote.
The college’s deadline to provide that information to the Census Bureau is June 1, she said.
As for off-campus students, they are contacted by Census workers in the same way as traditional year-round Keene residents would be, she said.
“We, as an institution, support those enumeration efforts by encouraging our students to comply with the Census surveys,” she wrote.
Behler said while Census officials are confident they’ll get clear and accurate counts of students who lived on campus, they’re worried about how they are going to connect with and count off-campus students in the midst of the pandemic. Besides working with colleges and universities and student organizations to reach out to those students, they’re looking possibly to get some help from their landlords, he said.
The good news? With the deadline for when people need to respond to the census having been pushed back to the end of October, the bureau has time to figure out how to make sure it has an accurate count of those students, he said.
Further, he said, Census workers have the ability to fix duplicate entries, which is important for students who may have been recorded as living at home when they should have been recorded as living in the community where they attend college. If students living off campus were recorded as living at home, they should go online to the Census website and enter their information for where they lived off campus, he said. When Census workers review the filings, they’ll keep the entry that makes sense and follow up if there are any questions, he noted.
Even before the pandemic, getting students living away from college campuses to respond to the census was a challenging task, in part because it’s their first one, he said.
One approach the agency has historically taken to educate and motivate them to participate in the census is having their peers talk to them, according to Behler. It’s important for them, he said, and for the students who come after them because the count will influence policy, funding and other decisions for the next 10 years.