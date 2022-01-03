Keene police said they’re looking for a man who robbed a convenience store on Washington Street Friday afternoon.
Just before 2:30 p.m., an unarmed man entered Dinkbee’s and approached the register as if to make a purchase, according to Keene police Lt. Steve Tenney. During the transaction, he reached across the counter and grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash from the drawer. No one was injured during the incident, Tenney said Monday morning.
Police have no leads but are reviewing surveillance footage from the store and surrounding businesses, Tenney said.
The man fled on foot behind a business across the street, Sgt. Collin Zamore told The Sentinel Saturday morning. Aside from the money, Zamore said, nothing else was taken or damaged.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Keene police at 357-9815.