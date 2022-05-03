Despite its name, garlic mustard has a distasteful reputation here in the Monadnock Region. So the Keene Conservation Commission is calling on volunteers for a coordinated effort to uproot the invasive species.
On Saturday, the commission is facilitating its second annual garlic mustard challenge, according to City Councilor Bobby Williams, who is also on the commission. Volunteers interested in getting down and dirty can head to the vacant lot where Beaver Street crosses Beaver Brook at 11 a.m. The event will kick off a series of efforts to tackle other invasive species in the area.
Saturday’s event is part of a coordinated effort across New England to stop the spread of garlic mustard. Last year, a total of 18 people attended two sessions of pulling and gathered 24 bags of the plant, Williams said in an email Tuesday night.
“Pulling invasive plants is a great way to get exercise, build community, and help to restore our local ecosystem,” he said.
True to its name, garlic mustard leaves a smell like garlic when crushed. The leafy plant features delicate white flowers and was brought from Europe more than 150 years ago for food and medicinal uses, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. But it can actually change the soil it grows in, making it uninhabitable for other species.
The plant starts to bloom in May, and the Keene Conservation Commission encourages people to uproot garlic mustard if they find it on their own property, according to a City of Keene Facebook post. The plant can easily be pulled from the ground, but should be left to decompose in trash bags as composting it could lead to seeds taking root.
Last year, the conservation commission organized several gatherings to extricate invasive species across the city, including a particularly soggy gathering at Dillant-Hopkins Airport in North Swanzey to dredge up watercress.
Invasive species have many different ways of spreading to new regions, according to the National Invasive Species Information Center. Many species are planted for decoration. However, some invasive plants are spread by people unintentionally, such as when seeds are stuck to the hulls of boats or a hiker’s backpack.
There are a variety of invasive species that have found a home in Keene soil, and there will be opportunities over the next several months to tackle them across the city. Volunteers are invited to gather on June 20, from 5 to 7 p.m., to uproot Japanese knotweed from Woodland Cemetery on Beech Street; on July 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., to dredge up the watercress at Dillant-Hopkins Airport; Sept. 5, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Old Stone Arch Bridge in North Keene to take care of glossy buckthorn; Oct. 10, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., to remove Norway maples from Robin Hood Park; and Nov. 11, 4 to 6 p.m., to remove burning bush from the Industrial Heritage Rail Trail.
For more information or to RSVP for the events, people can contact Williams at rwilliams@keenenh.gov.