The Community Kitchen in Keene will host its annual Empty Bowls fundraising meal Jan. 25.
The event, in its 19th year, is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature a lunch of soup, breads and desserts donated by local restaurants.
Attendees, who are served on a walk-in basis, can either purchase lunch for $7 or buy a locally handcrafted bowl, with the meal included. The price of the bowl depends on its size and the level of skill it took to produce, according to Executive Director Phoebe S. Bray.
The bowls are being donated from a variety of places, including Monadnock Woodturners, local schools and area artists. Donated bowls are also accepted from other community members, she added.
The fundraiser helps pay for the nonprofit organization’s operational costs. The Community Kitchen, which is on Mechanic Street, offers a food pantry and soup kitchen for Cheshire County residents of low income. In 2017, the pantry served more than 400,000 people, and the hot meals program served more than 21,000 people, according to its website.
After costs, Bray said last year’s event brought in more than $3,500 and served about 250 patrons.
The soup will be served by area restaurants, with six of 14 slots already confirmed as of last week, Bray said then. To reserve a space to serve soup, contact the kitchen at 352-3200.