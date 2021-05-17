A City Council committee is recommending that the council move forward with plans to fund and hire a consultant to oversee construction of the third phase of the Cheshire Rail Trail project.
The council’s Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee on Thursday voted to recommend that the council approve two monetary actions and the hiring of Greenman-Pedersen Inc. to supervise the project. City Engineer Don Lussier said phase 3 has been in the works for some time and will focus on the part of the trail that runs from Hurricane Road, up toward the Surry town line, and eventually back down to connect with the existing trail near the Kohl’s plaza on West Street.
“When it’s completed, you’ll be able to run, walk, ride a 7.1-mile loop, give or take, all on this enhanced trail system,” Lussier said during Thursday’s meeting.
According to a 2017 presentation on phase 3 of the project, the purpose is to enhance connectivity between Hurricane Road and Summit Ridge Road, via the Ami Brown Trail and the existing portion of the Cheshire Rail Trail. It also aims to improve access and usage for cyclists and pedestrians along Summit Road, Park Avenue and West Street.
“The project is needed to encourage multimodal usage in the West Keene neighborhoods and improve safety for all users through the project corridor which connects to the Downtown Area,” the presentation says.
Lussier explained that the project will involve constructing a proper 8-foot-wide trail between Hurricane Road and the Ami Brown Trail, installing bike lanes on Summit Road and Park Avenue, putting in some signage and a bit of grading and drainage work. He said the project will also include the construction of two parking lots: one on the corner of Summit Road and Summit Ridge Road, and one on Whitcombs Mill Road.
If the council approves the committee’s recommendation to hire a consultant when it meets Thursday, it would take three to four weeks for work to begin, Lussier said. He added that the project is expected to be completed in the late summer or early fall.
The FOP Committee first voted unanimously to recommend two financial actions: to appropriate $21,500 from the city’s Transportation Improvements Capital Reserve fund for use on the project and also to allocate $23,591 in unused funds from phase 2 of the project, so it can be applied to phase 3.
Lussier explained that the project is being funded in part by the Transportation Alternatives Program, in which the federal government pays 80 percent of the costs for projects that focus on non-motor transportation options, leaving Keene to provide the remaining 20 percent. He said the overall cost of the project will be $700,000, with Keene’s portion being $140,000.
In fiscal year 2016, when the Rail Trail project was included as part of the city’s capital improvement plan, Keene appropriated $50,000 toward the improvements, Lussier said, with another $45,000 coming from donations provided by Pathways for Keene and the Monadnock Conservancy. This left the city about $45,000 short of their $140,000 goal. The two financial actions recommended Thursday would close this gap.
After voting to recommend funding for the project, the committee also voted unanimously to recommend that the council agree to negotiate a contract with Greenman-Pedersen, Inc. — a Long Island-based construction and engineering firm — in an amount not to exceed $80,000 to provide construction oversight services during the project. GPI was one of five firms to respond to a request for proposals and one of three finalists selected by a team including the city’s public works director, parks and recreation direct and Lussier.
“It’s, in my mind, a big bang for the buck,” said Councilor Stephen Hooper. “The rail trail system is really, truly a destination for the city and surrounding areas and it brings interest and economy into the city by having an approved rail trail. So this is a wonderful addition and it should be supported.”