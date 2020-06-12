After an outpouring of support for a proposed helicopter flight school at the Dillant-Hopkins Airport, a Keene City Council committee has recommended moving the business’ request for an operating agreement forward.
The finance, organization and personnel committee voted 4-1 during a teleconference meeting Thursday night to authorize City Manager Elizabeth Dragon to execute the agreement, which will be voted on by the full council next Thursday.
The committee heard more than an hour of public input, mostly in support of Monadnock Choppers, owned by Kevin Provost, a Keene State College graduate and Marine veteran.
Residents of both Keene and Swanzey, where the city-owned airport is located, brought messages of support to the committee, saying the flight school would have a positive economic impact on the community, as well as help to address a shortage in helicopter pilots. Others called out residents who are against the proposal for moving next to an airport and complaining about potential noise.
“Everybody who bought property next to the airport should not have the right to say what that airport can and cannot do,” said Jess Allen, of Keene. “You wouldn’t buy property on a lake and then decide that you don’t like the sound of jet skis and tell everybody that they can’t jet ski there anymore.”
While most of the comments backed Monadnock Choppers, a few callers expressed opposition to the business coming to the airport. The primary concern raised was the possibility of noise pollution.
Swanzey resident Ann Heffernon said the last time there was a helicopter flight school at Dillant-Hopkins, the noise caused issues for her and many neighbors.
“I don’t want to impede business, and I don’t think we should be threatened or told that we’re imagining this. We live there,” Heffernon said. “We’re residents, we have investments in this community, we love this neighborhood, and we’re good neighbors, and we’re good citizens, and I think that you need to listen to us because we do have to live there, and it does affect the value of our properties.”
Councilor Raleigh Ormerod amended the motion to include language in the memorandum of understanding stipulating that the concerns raised by members of the public would be taken into consideration.
According to David Hickling, airport director, Provost has taken extra steps to accommodate the concerns voiced by the airport’s neighbors. They include agreeing to avoid areas where neighbors are most likely to be disturbed and coming up with a plan that helps minimize the noise impact.
Hickling also noted that Provost’s helicopters would be much smaller, and less noisy, than the military, media, police and other helicopters that come in and out of the airport on a daily basis.
Provost agreed that he’s done all he can to take extra precautions to limit potential noise pollution. However, he also said the grant assurances affiliated with federal funding the airport has received bars discrimination against any certain aviation businesses.
“I in no way want to enter a legal battle,” he said. “But if the councilors continue to ignore the federal grant assurances that specifically state prohibition of aircraft category and class discrimination and exclusive rights, I will seek damages.”
Councilor Terry Clark, the sole member of the committee who voted against the recommendation, requested that the committee schedule a site visit so city officials could hear for themselves just how loud the helicopters are. However, Dragon expressed concern about how quickly such a visit could be arranged. And Provost urged the committee against further delaying his operating agreement, pointing to the lost economic opportunity.
Several councilors said they were conflicted between wanting to be supportive of Provost and new commerce, particularly at the airport, and not wanting to disregard neighbors’ issues. Councilor Michael Remy encouraged the council to move forward, saying he has faith the agreement drawn up by Dragon would be enough to ensure Monadnock Choppers stays within the noise-mitigation protocols that Provost has said he’s willing to operate under.
“I trust the city manager to make sure the memorandum of understanding is sufficiently restrictive,” Remy said.
Dragon said she’s already drafted the memorandum and an operating agreement, but that she wants extra time to update those drafts to reflect the concerns raised at Thursday’s meeting. She said she’s hoping to have an opportunity to bring interested neighbors to the airport to hold a discussion about the business before finalizing the agreement.
The recommendation is expected to be voted on by the full council during its meeting on June 18 at 7 p.m.