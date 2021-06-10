As Keene turns its attention toward improving sidewalks, the City Council's infrastructure committee got a look at their current condition.
On Wednesday, City Engineer Don Lussier presented the work staff has done so far to develop an asset management plan for Keene's sidewalks — a guide for how they'll be maintained going forward — during a meeting of the council's Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee. Staff members have already taken an inventory of sidewalks and what shape they're in now. Next, he said, councilors will need to determine a standard for the condition they expect to maintain, also known as a level of service.
"In recent months ... there's been a lot of interest, a lot of discussion about sidewalks and the need for sidewalks through the city," Lussier told the committee. "But as staff, we kind of need a little more discussion to understand exactly what that looks like to the community and to the council."
Lussier said the city has been striving for the past few years to make more use of asset management plans, and the ongoing effort to develop one for sidewalks grew out of that goal.
The city is responsible for about 52.8 miles of sidewalks, Lussier said. Just shy of 30 of those miles are concrete, while nearly 23 are asphalt. Replacing all the concrete sidewalks would cost about $10.3 million, while replacing the asphalt ones would cost around $2.2 million, according to Lussier.
He explained that sidewalks are rated on a scale of 1 to 100, earning them a grade of "very poor," "poor," "fair," "good" or "excellent." The overall rating for the city's sidewalk system was 67, he said.
"This shows a pretty good level of service," Lussier said. "The overall network-wide average is a 67. We've got 66 percent of our inventory is good or excellent, but only 8 percent is rated as very poor or poor."
But those numbers don't tell the whole story, he noted, explaining that the issues are very much connected to the material the sidewalk is made out of. He said 83 percent of concrete sidewalks are in "good" or "excellent" condition, while only 2 percent are in "poor" condition.
Meanwhile, almost half of the asphalt sidewalks are listed as being in "fair" condition, and about 16 percent are in the "very poor" and "poor" categories.
And though there are sidewalks in need of repair across the city, Lussier said those closer to downtown tend to be in a bit better shape than those farther from the city center.
Lussier's presentation came two weeks after Councilor Raleigh Ormerod addressed the council's Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee about adding money to the city budget for sidewalk repair. That request did not move forward.
As for the areas where sidewalks are in most need of repair, Ormerod pointed to the east side of Main Street just south of the Winchester/Main/Marlboro streets roundabout, and the Monadnock Street/Adams Street area near Wheelock Elementary School, which is his neighborhood.
Councilor Bobby Williams, a member of the MSFI Committee and a vocal advocate for sidewalk improvements, has pointed to a few other places he sees as problem areas, including Beaver and Spring streets.
In coming weeks, Lussier said he'll be back before the committee to discuss next steps, which will include determining how to measure sidewalks relative to the level-of-service definitions and setting priorities. Factors that could play into those decisions could include geography, level of use, or nearby land uses, he added.
The upgrades themselves will be done as part of Keene's capital improvement program — a multi-year set of planned projects — Lussier said, which will be discussed this summer. This is where specific sidewalk projects will be determined, he said, but not all sidewalks will get fixed right away.
"This is going to be a long-term effort," he said. "It's not something where we're going to tackle this issue in the next two or three years."
During Wednesday's meeting, MSFI Committee members had a brief discussion but determined they would continue the conversation at their next meeting, which is June 23 at 5:30 p.m.