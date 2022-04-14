The Keene City Council’s Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee showed support Thursday evening for spending city funds to explore turning the former Wheelock campground into a dog park and a disc-golf course, or one or the other.
But the panel left open the question of whether the site could be considered for a campground some councilors recently proposed to accommodate those experiencing homelessness.
The committee voted unanimously at its meeting Thursday to recommend almost $30,000 for design work to potentially turn the campground into a dog park and disc-golf course. The issue now moves to consideration by the full City Council.
Keene Parks, Recreation and Facilities Director Andy Bohannon said two groups, one advocating for a dog park and the other for a disc-golf course, approached the City Council last October seeking to use the former campground. The campground at the park on Park Avenue closed in 2018.
A group of area residents has long sought locations for a dog park, and set its sights on the former Wheelock Park Campground after other locations didn't pan out.
Meanwhile, members of the Keene Disc Golf Club have said the former campground would be a good site for a second disc-golf course that would be more user-friendly than the organization's existing course at Otter Brook State Park. Disc golf is a game where a plastic disc is thrown into a series of metal baskets in an outdoor course.
Hiring the Bedford-based consulting firm Dubois & King to produce conceptual designs would give both groups the opportunity for public input, Bohannon told the committee Thursday.
“This will also give us the opportunity to see if both can really coexist safely or [if] it would be one or the other moving forward,” he said.
City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said she would like to see the council support the design project but reminded the committee members of the proposal for a campground for people experiencing homelessness. She said the former Wheelock campground is one of the locations that the city would look at if that proposal moved forward.
“I do think this will provide an opportunity to meet two needs in our community and serve some interests,” Dragon said of the dog-park/disc-golf concept. “But I do want to alert the council and remind you that there was a letter submitted by Councilors [Bryan] Lake, [Catherine] Workman and [Robert] Williams that recommended considering a homeless campground, a campground for the unhoused.”
Last month, those councilors submitted a series of recommendations, including the possibility of a designated camping area, to reduce "harms associated with houselessness." The letter from the councilors came on the heels of people living behind a Keene shopping plaza being told by property owners and the city to leave.
Lake, a committee member who was also part of the group advocating for the disc-golf course, said Thursday he does not believe the vote to explore options for a disc-golf course and dog park precluded the possibility of considering the area for a homeless camp.
“I think it is good to explore further what we could hope to do with it from a disc-golf or dog-park piece,” Lake said. “Then as we get rolling on that letter [about a homeless camp] that you had referenced, take that into consideration once it actually gets to council.”
But Councilor Bettina Chadbourne said she felt that the committee’s vote is giving the idea of a dog park and disc-golf course “the seal of approval,” with the hope the full council will endorse it.
“In my mind, it will no longer be in consideration for something housing the homeless,” Chadbourne said.