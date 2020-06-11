A Keene City Council committee has voted unanimously to recommend city staff draft a “social host ordinance” to hold people who are having parties accountable for the behavior of their guests.
Sarah Franklin, an Adams Street resident representing a group known as Concerned East Side Neighbors, said she and others who live near her have been meeting about these issues for two years. After what Franklin described as a lot of research and discussion, the neighbors have put forth the ordinance proposal, which the group feels would benefit the city.
“We ask that you ... adopt a social host ordinance that addresses the disruptive effect of ungoverned social gatherings which disrupt the peaceful enjoyment of our homes and neighborhoods,” the letter said. Signed by nine residents who live just east of Keene State College, the letter was sent to the council and Mayor George Hansel.
The neighbors submitted their own draft ordinance, which would allow the city to take action against the hosts of “unruly gatherings.” The residents’ ordinance defines unruly gatherings as any that meet two or more criteria from a list of offenses including harassment, substance use, assault, destruction of property, noise disturbances, indecent exposure or conduct, littering and parking violations, among others.
The penalties listed in the neighbors’ ordinance include education and a potential fine on the first offense and progressively higher fines for subsequent offenses. On the third offense, violators could be held to the maximum penalty, and property owners could be be fined if they have failed to address the issue with their tenants.
Other members of the Concerned East Side Neighbors, including Tim Zinn and Pete Moran of Grove and Myrtle streets, respectively, expressed concerns similar to Franklin’s. Zinn said there was a fire near his home and serious fights stemming from these parties. He added that he’s had a tough time leasing his rental unit in the neighborhood because of this.
“I want the best for the city of Keene and am convinced a social host ordinance protects the safety and reputation of all concerned,” he said.
Moran said he’s attempted to speak with the students who are attending these parties but has had little luck — and in some cases has been met with rudeness. He called these students “inconsiderate.”
Members of the planning, licenses and development committee had a lot of questions Wednesday night, such as why existing enforcement tools aren’t already sufficient to address the issue, what it would cost to enforce a social host ordinance and what the college’s involvement would be.
City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said she’s been in talks with the neighbors and explained that the city of San Marcos, Texas, has a similar law that officials in that city said has proven effective.
“One of the things San Marcos does is they have a community liaison position, in the city government, funded at least partially by the college there,” Dragon said. “That position follows up and tracks calls in these neighborhoods, follows up with the person who’s hosting a party, follows up with the landlords, follows up with the school, because anything that the city puts in place has to be closely tied with the college.”
A separate letter to the council and Hansel, signed by Willow Road resident Dawn Kopczynski, also voiced support for the ordinance. She wrote that she has lived with noise from “out of control parties” and what she called the resulting neighborhood deterioration for 20 years.
“The parties harm our peace, and it deteriorates the reputation of Keene State College as well as harms property values,” Kopczynski wrote. “It is no coincidence that the properties where these parties occur are usually the same ones year after year, and if you look carefully, tend to be the most run down.”
Her husband, Keene Economic Development Director Med Kopczynski, echoed those sentiments during the committee’s Wednesday night meeting, held via the teleconferencing app Zoom. While he wouldn’t say the neighborhood has become a slum, he said, it’s not as nice as it could be, and he feels the proposed ordinance is an opportunity to start rebuilding confidence in the area.
Local landlord Toby Tousley didn’t disagree with the proposal but said there would need to be support from the police department or he doesn’t expect it to work.
He said these issues are nothing new; landlords have been dealing with them for a long time. One of the problems, he noted, is that landlords are generally not notified by police of issues at their buildings. He said he’s more likely to hear about such problems from his other tenants.
Tousley asked that landlords be kept in the loop as the ordinance progresses and also said the college should be involved in determining how to hold students accountable.
“If these activities happened ... while they were living at the college, those students would be sanctioned by the college,” he said. “There’s no reason they can’t be held accountable, even if they’re off campus.”