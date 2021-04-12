Keene officials say they are open to negotiating a new contract with Cheshire TV after the organization's executive director asked the city to reconsider its decision to terminate the current agreement.
During a meeting Thursday of the City Council's Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee, CTV Executive Director David Kirkpatrick appealed to committee members to hold off on ending the city's financial support for the nonprofit, after City Manager Elizabeth Dragon informed CTV in January that Keene would be doing so. However, Dragon said during the meeting that she would like to work out a solution that is agreeable to everyone.
"My desire is to come to an agreement that works for Cheshire TV and the city of Keene, an amendment to the articles of incorporation," she said. "And then there would be very little operational changes in terms of running Cheshire TV, and I think that's really important for people to understand. Now, it all comes down to the details — it always does — and that's the part that we're still working on."
CTV, which launched in 2005, was originally funded via a cable franchise fee paid to the city of Keene by area cable providers. But in January 2019, the city executed a new agreement, in which Cheshire TV receives a flat rate from Keene each month. Dragon explained during Thursday's meeting that the vast majority of CTV's funding — about $181,800 annually — comes from the city.
Until recently, the town of Swanzey was also contributing to CTV, providing around $3,800 monthly.
Keene's decision to terminate its existing contract with CTV followed months of contention at the station, which culminated in January when members ousted most of the organization's board of directors. A group of CTV members had been critical of the board, saying they were ignoring the organization's bylaws related to board member elections, record-keeping and more.
Shortly after the board turnover, Dragon sent CTV a letter saying Keene was triggering the termination process outlined in the organization's contract with the city, which allows the agreement to be ended without reason so long as there is a 120-day notice. However, the letter included an alternative option, in which Dragon proposed eliminating CTV's existing membership — people who have television shows, as well as other community stakeholders, who vote on board members and other CTV business — and effectively making the city CTV's membership.
Kirkpatrick said that if the city takes over the station, he worries CTV would be on the chopping block the next time Keene needs to find ways to save money. A government body attempting to control access to public media can be an impediment to free speech, he said.
"That's pretty serious for us," Kirkpatrick said. "It's not about our company or a job or a contract or a budget — this is something that is serious and problematic. And public access stations everywhere are being taken away, and this is sort of the path they follow to be removed or to be reduced to the point where they're not effective anymore."
During Thursday's meeting, Dragon said the city had sent CTV potential alternative language for a new agreement, but that she'd received no response.
She has also said that Swanzey, which cut ties with CTV following the board turnover, might be willing to re-establish an agreement with the public access station under the terms laid out in her letter. Swanzey Town Administrator Michael Branley said he supports the proposition Dragon had outlined.
In that communication, Dragon explained that the new board members' conduct prompted the city's decision to end the agreement.
“It has become clear that the organization, as currently incorporated and operated, lacks the transparency and oversight required to protect the substantial investment in the organization being made by the community,” she wrote in the letter.
But Kirkpatrick said the new board has accomplished quite a bit since taking over. He said the board has resolved the organization's status with the state, which had been dissolved under the last board, and has reduced spending significantly.
FOP Committee members questioned Thursday whether the station has done any research to determine how many people watch Cheshire TV, and whether its membership contributes financially to the operation.
Those who live in CTV's service area — Keene, Swanzey and Marlborough — do not pay to be members, but those who live outside these communities pay $50 a year, Kirkpatrick said. He noted that the free membership for community members was implemented to remove access barriers.
The committee voted to accept Kirkpatrick's presentation as informational. Councilor Thomas Powers, who chairs the committee, suggested that CTV continue the discussion with city staff to reach an amicable agreement.
"[Dragon is] looking to resolve this, she's looking to negotiate and come up with an agreement that's very beneficial to all of us that are involved ...," he said. "That's the direction that I'm hoping that this will head, and that's my recommendation to [Kirkpatrick]. Pick up the phone tomorrow and have another discussion, and let's move forward."
Dragon said Sunday morning that she had not yet heard from Kirkpatrick about setting up a meeting. Kirkpatrick said he is currently discussing the matter with the CTV board and advisers.