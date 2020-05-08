Keene City Manager Elizabeth Dragon has presented the city’s preliminary 2020-21 spending plan.
On Thursday, the City Council sent the proposed $60.6 million budget to the council’s finance, organization and personnel committee for review. In addition to the suggested total budget appropriation, the committee will also consider $4.7 million in capital expenditures.
The budget calls for $25.6 million to be raised through property taxes. That would be down slightly from the nearly $26 million in property tax revenue approved as part of the 2019-20 budget.
The committee will hold a series of budget discussions over the coming weeks, and the plan will be brought to Keene residents for a public hearing on June 4 at 7 p.m. during a regular council meeting.
The council is expected to vote on the final spending plan at its regular meeting on June 18 at 7 p.m.